Positives from today’s game!

- Andrew Van Ginkel had the huge forced fumble on the goal line that gave us a chance to come back. Also nearly blocked another punt. He’s like a heat seeking missle on defense.
- Xavien Howard continues to be impressive, another int, tight coverage and of course the int number 6 on the year.
- Devante Parker had a big game made some unreal contested catches the toe tap TD was beautiful.
- Nik Needham had some nice pass break ups on really tight coverage. He continues to develop and get better.
- Antonio Callaway sighting converted a big 3rd and 10 with a 13 yard catch hope he keeps working his way onto the field.
- Not sure who got credited with the 4th and 1 stop but that was a big play.
- Jason Sanders 53 yard FG to make it a 1 possession game.
- Fitz came in and made some plays and at least brought some excitement and gave us a chance to win. This will obviously be the hot debated topic. Not really a fan of it, I get it from a coaching perspective but i don’t think you can just yank your future franchise Qb when things get tough even if it may be best option in that particular time.
 
My understanding was that Tue was hurt no benched. Anyone hear different?
 
The defense gave Miami a chance. I hope the team sticks with Tua. I think Flores was being cautious there after that awkward looking hit.
 
I’m positive I have no idea why they made Tua the starting QB after 6 games when they give him play calls like he isn’t ready to be a starting QB. Fitzpatrick came in and got the “big boy” play calls from the first snap.
 
