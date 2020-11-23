Positives from today’s game!

- Andrew Van Ginkel had the huge forced fumble on the goal line that gave us a chance to come back. Also nearly blocked another punt. He’s like a heat seeking missle on defense.

- Xavien Howard continues to be impressive, another int, tight coverage and of course the int number 6 on the year.

- Devante Parker had a big game made some unreal contested catches the toe tap TD was beautiful.

- Nik Needham had some nice pass break ups on really tight coverage. He continues to develop and get better.

- Antonio Callaway sighting converted a big 3rd and 10 with a 13 yard catch hope he keeps working his way onto the field.

- Not sure who got credited with the 4th and 1 stop but that was a big play.

- Jason Sanders 53 yard FG to make it a 1 possession game.

- Fitz came in and made some plays and at least brought some excitement and gave us a chance to win. This will obviously be the hot debated topic. Not really a fan of it, I get it from a coaching perspective but i don’t think you can just yank your future franchise Qb when things get tough even if it may be best option in that particular time.