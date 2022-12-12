Positives of Chargers Game (and somewhat 49ers)

Think we need this....



1.) Phillips, Wilkins have been very very good.

2.) Hill is still getting his, and still an elite offensive weapon.

3.) Unlike in Tenn last year, the last two games haven't been MUST win. A lot of experience is to be had here and the future is still in our hands.

4.) I think 49ers game and Chargers game shouldn't really be equated all that much. 49ers game I think the QB was not playing well. Chargers game I think playcalling did not go in the direction game was going. I think both of these can be fixed. 7/10 of Tuas completions were within 10yds. We need more of these. If run game isnt there, use Tuas accuracy inside the 10, not just to Hill.

5.) Even at our worse, we still had the ball in the 4th to go up and win the game.

6.) Offense looks out of rhythm dare I say.. maybe adding a few more checkdowns would be beneficial going forward. We've had the last two teams play LBs very deep. Wish we can use that to our advantage.

7.) Sanders has been kicking it much better.