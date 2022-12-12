 Positives of Chargers Game (and somewhat 49ers) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives of Chargers Game (and somewhat 49ers)

kjoke

Think we need this....

1.) Phillips, Wilkins have been very very good.
2.) Hill is still getting his, and still an elite offensive weapon.
3.) Unlike in Tenn last year, the last two games haven't been MUST win. A lot of experience is to be had here and the future is still in our hands.
4.) I think 49ers game and Chargers game shouldn't really be equated all that much. 49ers game I think the QB was not playing well. Chargers game I think playcalling did not go in the direction game was going. I think both of these can be fixed. 7/10 of Tuas completions were within 10yds. We need more of these. If run game isnt there, use Tuas accuracy inside the 10, not just to Hill.
5.) Even at our worse, we still had the ball in the 4th to go up and win the game.
6.) Offense looks out of rhythm dare I say.. maybe adding a few more checkdowns would be beneficial going forward. We've had the last two teams play LBs very deep. Wish we can use that to our advantage.
7.) Sanders has been kicking it much better.
 
This offense has a flat tire. If they don't fix it soon, don't worry it won't matter if they win or not.
 
Hill’s season is eerily similar to the 2002 season where Ricky Williams had the most dominant single season in franchise history and up to that point, one of the best rushing seasons in league history. And we melted down at the end of the year and missed the playoffs - wasting a once in a lifetime year. Good chance Hill’s great season will be for naught
 
I don’t expect us to win at Buffalo. But I want us to look like we belong. We can’t go up there and look like we did against Tennessee last year. We just cannot afford that right now. Time to take a step forward.
 
Good comparison and good point. Everyone thinks, oh well, if they fall apart at the end of the season, they’ll just come back and play just as well or better next season. Doesn’t happen that way. No guarantees that Hill doesn’t have a down season. Dolphins have been wasting great individual seasons for decades now.
 
Yeah! I mean I get that people are frustrated with the last 2 games, but Fins are still the 6th seed rn...
 
