Positives on Tua, Negatives on McDaniel (article)

SF Dolphin Fan said: Sounds fair. It is odd that Miami was the only team to bring McDaniel in for an interview.



The Dolphins don't exactly have a great track record for hiring coaches either. But that doesn't mean they didn't get it right. Time will tell. Click to expand...

What's odd is the fact that every single source that was external to South Beach called McDaniel one of the brightest and most intelligent coaching minds in all of football and loved this hire. We heard that before from Peyton on Gase but not from anyone else. We heard nothing like this on Philbin, in fact the reaction from the media was very underwhelming on his hire.I think Barry has been reading too much of Omar's shit. Hey maybe McDaniel will crap out but I can tell you the vibe is so much more different in the short time he's been here than ever before. Reminds me of McVay in LA. Let's hope we have the McRight hire finally.