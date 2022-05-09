 Positives on Tua, Negatives on McDaniel (article) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives on Tua, Negatives on McDaniel (article)

Miami Heralds Barry Jackson article...

Riddick struck back at any suggestion that Tua Tagovailoa can’t throw an effective deep ball. “In college, Tua was the best deep ball thrower in the NCAA when he was there,” Riddick said. “People are saying he can’t throw the ball down the field. Pull out his Alabama tape. He threw the ball just fine there. Now he needs to do it because they aren’t going to make any more excuses for him.”

.....One peculiarity about the McDaniel hire — for better or worse- is that none of the other eight teams with coaching openings interviewed McDaniel. I asked an official involved with one of the other coaching searches why this was the case. “He wasn’t a play caller,” that official said. “Not that he can’t call plays, but he hasn’t done it for a season. It didn’t register with us to bring him in. I didn’t see anything that we thought would be special. We wanted an offensive-minded head coach with play calling experience.” That team hired someone who fit that criteria. The Dolphins saw special qualities in McDaniel, who has made a strong early impression on players.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article261007807.html#storylink=cpy
 
Sounds fair. It is odd that Miami was the only team to bring McDaniel in for an interview.

The Dolphins don't exactly have a great track record for hiring coaches either. But that doesn't mean they didn't get it right. Time will tell.
 
Sounds fair. It is odd that Miami was the only team to bring McDaniel in for an interview.

The Dolphins don't exactly have a great track record for hiring coaches either. But that doesn't mean they didn't get it right. Time will tell.
What's odd is the fact that every single source that was external to South Beach called McDaniel one of the brightest and most intelligent coaching minds in all of football and loved this hire. We heard that before from Peyton on Gase but not from anyone else. We heard nothing like this on Philbin, in fact the reaction from the media was very underwhelming on his hire.

I think Barry has been reading too much of Omar's shit. Hey maybe McDaniel will crap out but I can tell you the vibe is so much more different in the short time he's been here than ever before. Reminds me of McVay in LA. Let's hope we have the McRight hire finally.
 
What's odd is the fact that every single source that was external to South Beach called McDaniel one of the brightest and most intelligent coaching minds in all of football and loved this hire. We heard that before from Peyton on Gase but not from anyone else. We heard nothing like this on Philbin, in fact the reaction from the media was very underwhelming on his hire.

I think Barry has been reading too much of Omar's shit. Hey maybe McDaniel will crap out but I can tell you the vibe is so much more different in the short time he's been here than ever before. Reminds me of McVay in LA. Let's hope we have the McRight hire finally.
It does feel different. Unlike with Gase, Philbin and Cameron, McDaniel has a lot of talent to work with. On both sides of the ball.

It feels like this team is ready to take off.
 
Miami already had a head start in talking McD to Miami, he was interviewed for the OC spot last year.
 
