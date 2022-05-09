Positives on Tua, Negatives on McDaniel (article)

TheMageGandalf
Miami Heralds Barry Jackson article...
Riddick struck back at any suggestion that Tua Tagovailoa can’t throw an effective deep ball. “In college, Tua was the best deep ball thrower in the NCAA when he was there,” Riddick said. “People are saying he can’t throw the ball down the field. Pull out his Alabama tape. He threw the ball just fine there. Now he needs to do it because they aren’t going to make any more excuses for him.”
.....One peculiarity about the McDaniel hire — for better or worse- is that none of the other eight teams with coaching openings interviewed McDaniel. I asked an official involved with one of the other coaching searches why this was the case. “He wasn’t a play caller,” that official said. “Not that he can’t call plays, but he hasn’t done it for a season. It didn’t register with us to bring him in. I didn’t see anything that we thought would be special. We wanted an offensive-minded head coach with play calling experience.” That team hired someone who fit that criteria. The Dolphins saw special qualities in McDaniel, who has made a strong early impression on players.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article261007807.html#storylink=cpy
