Positivety

Ok guys and gals. A little bit drunk here but this is where I see it.

This is the big picture. 2 playoff games in consecutive years. Amazing. This team ain't perfect but I'll tell u what, we've all been buzzing at certain times of the year. We do lose games we think we should win or **** the bed in big games but you know what, the fact we're in the playoffs 2 years running gives me hope. It's been a rancid couple of decades.

The fact that everyone on here bar a couple was all in when we were wasting opponents by 30 thinking we had a chance is inspiring in itself. We've not seen this in years.

Get behind the boys on sat and u never know. Run the ball all day I say. For us to win, we have to drain the clock but with most of the OL back who knows.

Jesus, this a novel ain't it.



To summarise, I've really enjoyed this season. It's been a roller coaster, but I can't remember the last time teams were feared of us offensively and the D has improved as the season has progressed.

.injuries are killing us but if we can run the ball this Sat, it's a toss up. Anyway enjoy and let's do this.

PS, if u want to reply negatively then **** u.