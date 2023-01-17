Possible 2023 Back up Quarterback

Not Sure
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2014
- Messages
- 412
- Reaction score
- 259
Personally as we all know we have a starting QB that is injury prone. If Grier gets a weak backup QB again I believe he needs to be fired. I would like to see a QB on the level of Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold or Taylor Hienicke as our back up. Skylar is not ready. With the weapons we have we need a good backup. Who do you guys think is a reasonable possibility for us next year? Who would you prefer that won't be going somewhere as a starter?
2023 NFL Free Agents Tracker
Tracking the status and signings of all 2023 NFL free agents.
www.spotrac.com