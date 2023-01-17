Possible 2023 Back up Quarterback

Dj Shoj said: How about looking for a starting QB. The only franchise base where we expect second and third strings to make appearance and contribute lol pathetic!!!! Click to expand...

With our current cap situation and lack of draft capital, we don't have many options. With 9 months of healing, I am cautiously hopeful that Tua can remain healthy and lead this team. If Injury and/or performance is not there, then we have a 2024 first round pick to at least make a stab at Franchise QB. So, for the next year we need a backup QB. I would prefer to use our limited FA resources on other pieces and allow ST to develop. He will only be better in year 2 with some this years' experience and more familiarity with the playbook.