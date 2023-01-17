 Possible 2023 Back up Quarterback | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible 2023 Back up Quarterback

Personally as we all know we have a starting QB that is injury prone. If Grier gets a weak backup QB again I believe he needs to be fired. I would like to see a QB on the level of Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold or Taylor Hienicke as our back up. Skylar is not ready. With the weapons we have we need a good backup. Who do you guys think is a reasonable possibility for us next year? Who would you prefer that won't be going somewhere as a starter?

How about looking for a starting QB. The only franchise base where we expect second and third strings to make appearance and contribute lol pathetic!!!!
 
Out of those three options, I’d probably lean Taylor Heinicke. He has a little ability with his legs. Also has a playoff start under his belt. He’s played fairly well with a limited set of weapons in Washington.

Otherwise, I’d prefer to draft a backup QB early. There’s upside in having two young QBs with potential on the roster. I don’t really believe that Skylar qualifies.
 
You have named 3 good options if available......but I think I would agree that the quality of a backup QB is in the realm of what you proposing. In addition to the experience level, I would also like to see someone who has some ability to run the same offense as Tua with that quick release attacking downfield type of ability. I hate that we look like a fish out of water without Tua out there.......
 
With our current cap situation and lack of draft capital, we don't have many options. With 9 months of healing, I am cautiously hopeful that Tua can remain healthy and lead this team. If Injury and/or performance is not there, then we have a 2024 first round pick to at least make a stab at Franchise QB. So, for the next year we need a backup QB. I would prefer to use our limited FA resources on other pieces and allow ST to develop. He will only be better in year 2 with some this years' experience and more familiarity with the playbook.
 
Need to figure out which Qb has the skillset to operate this unique system, and for cripes sake someone who can make a play with his legs.

Release quickness, accuracy and anticipation, at least that’s what I would do if GM
 
Marcus Mariota. The only one that would help mentor Tua. Guys got no agenda and no ego. Tries his best when given the chance.
 
Give me Mariota once he's cut from Atlanta. He's buddies with Tua and can win games still.
 
Drafting a QB or bring in an UDFA QB should be done every year.
 
Why bother with a backup at all if the good teams never need em? Have the Left Tackle man the position if your superstar goes down.
 
