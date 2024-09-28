 Possible changes on Offense we might see on Monday. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible changes on Offense we might see on Monday.

Mike was part of the coaching staff under Mike and Kyle Shanahan that had to modify their offense to accommodate RG3 when the Skins picked him back in 2012. Now I'm not comparing Huntley to RG3, I'm just leaving this here as a reference point of what their offense looked like when they had an athletic QB running their offense. I'm not really an X and O's guy but one thing that really stands out is the aspect of RPOs with the added option of a QB run. Saw more empty sets than I thought I would but it does make sense to spread the D around when you got legs at QB...

 
Adam First said:
You overestimate the ability of Mike McDaniel to make adjustments
I don't... I know it's cool to **** on Mcdaniel lately but the no adjustments theory is just flat out ridiculous... In his first season, the Fins lead the league at throwing deep, defenses started playing them differently and so they toned down on the aggression in his second year where they were pretty much middle of the pack... In both his first 2 seasons, his team was at top top of the league on offense.

Fast forward to this season where there's been a major shift in how offenses attack defenses, Mike has pretty much called the same game as alot of sound winning teams, but people only watch the Fins and think he's the only one calling a **** ton of screens... He's not.

The Bills game sucked but that **** wasn't on the HC... First pick has the WR trying to catch the ball with his shoulder, second one has the WR running the wrong ****ing route and the third one is your typical Tua hero ball brain fart. You're not winning a game against top competition with **** you can't control mistakes like that in 20 minutes of football. Not going to happen.
 
So, Snoop, this play you should excel at. It's called "Run for your life", AKA "Our Turnstile Oline"
 
NBP81 said:
Are you Grier in disguise man? Seriously, McD has blown it big time when playing against any good team, it's on him. Not having players knowing what to do is on him.
 
artdnj said:
Whatever floats your boat man... Posted a thread about actual football discussion and all I get is people crying over a 1-2 start...You guys have like 70 threads to cry, point fingers and discuss your battered wife syndrome problems... Is anyone interested in actually talking about the game of football?? JFC!
 
I mean Baltimore does have Mark Andrews, but Huntley knows how to utilize tight ends well in the short to intermediate passing game. I expect to see Jonnu Smith become a bigger factor in the passing game. Huntley’s ability to move around will help extend plays and hopefully lead to broken coverage opportunities for Waddle and Tyreek.

I’m excited for the potential to actually put points on the board when the defense gifts the offense a short field, unlike last week.
 
You would think we would change things up but McDaniel has yet shown he can or is willing to do that.

I'm expecting more of the same until he proves otherwise. We may say Huntley keep the ball a lot on some RPO's.
 
BennySwella said:
IDK man... He had a horrible game but I could see him growing into a good player with some time...
 
NBP81 said:
The penalties are killing me inside tbh. His receiving isnt too great either. He has made me miss Gesicki.
 
