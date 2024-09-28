Possible changes on Offense we might see on Monday.

I don't... I know it's cool to **** on Mcdaniel lately but the no adjustments theory is just flat out ridiculous... In his first season, the Fins lead the league at throwing deep, defenses started playing them differently and so they toned down on the aggression in his second year where they were pretty much middle of the pack... In both his first 2 seasons, his team was at top top of the league on offense.



Fast forward to this season where there's been a major shift in how offenses attack defenses, Mike has pretty much called the same game as alot of sound winning teams, but people only watch the Fins and think he's the only one calling a **** ton of screens... He's not.



The Bills game sucked but that **** wasn't on the HC... First pick has the WR trying to catch the ball with his shoulder, second one has the WR running the wrong ****ing route and the third one is your typical Tua hero ball brain fart. You're not winning a game against top competition with **** you can't control mistakes like that in 20 minutes of football. Not going to happen.