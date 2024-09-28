Possible changes on Offense we might see on Monday.

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Mike was part of the coaching staff under Mike and Kyle Shanahan that had to modify their offense to accommodate RG3 when the Skins picked him back in 2012. Now I'm not comparing Huntley to RG3, I'm just leaving this here as a reference point of what their offense looked like when they had an athletic QB running their offense. I'm not really an X and O's guy but one thing that really stands out is the aspect of RPOs with the added option of a QB run. Saw more empty sets than I thought I would but it does make sense to spread the D around when you got legs at QB...