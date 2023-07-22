Possible comparison for Devon Achane = Warrick Dunn

Let me first say that I've always been a huge fan of Warrick Dunn - both on and off the field. As a young man his mother, an undercover police officer, was killed in the line of duty. Dunn, being the oldest of his siblings, assumed the role of head of the household, taking care of his younger brothers and sisters, earning money to pay for food and utilities, going to college, and playing at a very high level. That's a lot for a young man that wasn't even 20 yet. And once Dunn was drafted, he didn't forger his roots. He bought fully furnished houses for single mothers, and did this with very little fanfare. Dunn is a first class human being.



On the football field, Dunn was an explosive playmaker that played much bigger than his 5'8, 180 lbs. size. I'll never forget the time the Dolphins played the Buccaneers in 2000. At a pivotal point in the game, the Bucs were backed up in their own end zone. I believe Dunn caught a poorly thrown swing pass that forced him to adjust and slow his route. Dunn was still in the end zone when he caught the pass. Patrick Surtain, who was revered for his tackling prowess as well as his top notch coverage skills, had Dunn dead to right for an easy safety. Dunn juked Surtain out of his jock strap and turned an almost certain safety into a 10 yard gain. Dunn was just a special player.



Here's where my post comes to Devon Achane. Like Dunn, Achane is a former track star with sub 4.3 speed. Also like Dunn, Achane plays much bigger than his 5'9, 185 lbs. size. And for my final Dunn-Achane comparison, both players played their best in big games - something present in the greatest of players.



I'm not saying Devon Achane will become another Warrick Dunn. That's a pretty tall order. But in my eyes, there are a lot of similarities between the two players that make me confident that the Achane A-Train will be a very productive playmaker for the Miami Dolphins for at least the next five years.



Thoughts?