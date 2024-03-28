Possible DL Replacement identified by Ryder as DT/DE Brandon Dorlus (John Randle Clone)

DOLFANMIKE
Ryder McConville has a great breakdown on a DL that would have high value in our system. While he is coming in only 6'3 280-285 pounds, his speed and athletic style of play will remind you of former Viking DT John Randle.
He can play inside at DT as a rusher in passing situations or at DE anytime. Elite athlete between the tackles and could stay on the field on all downs. I think right now he's my top defensive choice for us. He'd be fantastic in last years Nickel scheme that was our base, and everyone seems to be running that nowadays.
Ryder's Breakdown here:
Other random Highlights - Really good if you havent seen him.
