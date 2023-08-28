 Possible final offer to Wilkins. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible final offer to Wilkins. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques

@KingOfPhinland

This is what
@Marcel_LJ
had to say about where things stand with Christian Wilkins’ contract:“It’s no big secret that Wilkins has an offer on the table from the Dolphins and I’m almost confident enough to call it a final offer from Miami. The ballpark is right in line with what the other DL have been paid. It’s not Ed Oliver money, it’s right in line with Jeffery Simmons and Dexter Lawerence. I think it’s a situation where his (Wilkins) team wants to set the market.”For reference, Simmons’ contract was 4 years $94M and Lawerence’s contract was 4 years $90M.
 
Just sign it, guarantee you kids kids wealth, and play football for the fins for the next 4 years
 
Man just imagine having to contemplate $92 million over four years. I would assume a good amount is guaranteed as well and I understand he may feel he’s worth more but sign on the line you’re set for life.
 
If he doesn't re-sign, he likely plays on a deal he's not happy with in 2023. Is franchise tagged in 2024 and then leaves in 2025 if he isn't traded before than.
 
Love his play, his attitude, his fire…but c'mon Christian, sign the deal.

Life changing money brother…you don't have the sacks to get #1 contract dollars….but, there is nothing wrong with being DL #3, 4, or 5 on the money chart.
 
artdnj said:
Man just imagine having to contemplate $92 million over four years. I would assume a good amount is guaranteed as well and I understand he may feel he’s worth more but sign on the line you’re set for a wife.
Might be set for life, not sure about set for a wife. If the wife takes half of my $92 million, I'm going to be hurting.

And yes I know of that $92 million deal, after IRS and agent get their share he's lucky to walk away with $40 million. So if my wife took half and I go from a $92 million deal to $20 million in the bank it's still going to sting.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
If he doesn't re-sign, he likely plays on a deal he's not happy with in 2023. Is franchize tagged in 2024 and then leaves in 2025 if he isn't traded before than.
Exactly. Has 2 years of being unhappy with his deal, risking injury, and who knows what his market looks like in 2025. If the deal is reasonable then let's move on
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
Get your money young man. Don't sell yourself short!
If he really has a $90 million offer on the table, not signing the contract is 100% terrible advice. If your only goal were to ensure Christian Wilkins makes the maximum amount of career money, you’d be crazy to let him play this season out for $10 million and risk injury or 1-2 years of franchise tag when you have an offer on the table for at least 90% of his fair market value.
 
