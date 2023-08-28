Possible final offer to Wilkins. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques

pjcab
@KingOfPhinland
This is what
@Marcel_LJ
had to say about where things stand with Christian Wilkins’ contract:“It’s no big secret that Wilkins has an offer on the table from the Dolphins and I’m almost confident enough to call it a final offer from Miami. The ballpark is right in line with what the other DL have been paid. It’s not Ed Oliver money, it’s right in line with Jeffery Simmons and Dexter Lawerence. I think it’s a situation where his (Wilkins) team wants to set the market.”For reference, Simmons’ contract was 4 years $94M and Lawerence’s contract was 4 years $90M.