 Possible Great News! - Armstead-related | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible Great News! - Armstead-related

Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
2,225
Reaction score
2,460
zucca said:
Lol. I just knew that Armstead would return before AJ.
Click to expand...
Did anyone see when this injury occurred with AJ. McD stated it was violent and unusual......but I never saw it.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F them picks.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,219
Reaction score
15,324
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
Armstead should just be listed questionable for all 17 weeks. But having him in the line up against that front 7 would be a game changer in terms of the matchup. Bosa has what, 11.5 sacks in 11 games?

I’ll give him one thing…. It seems like he always pushes to play injured, so I respect that. Same reason I never got on DVP too much. Some guys are just injury prone, but he always wanted to play.
 
phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
971
Reaction score
800
It would be great news if he can play. But am sure theve practiced and have come up with a few blocking wrinkles in case he cant play. They need to adjust to the personel thats healthy and can play.

Phins 31 SF 21
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,557
Reaction score
2,393
Age
59
Location
Oviedo Florida
I’d probably rotate him some, just to be safe. If we can build a real big lead in the fourth quarter, I would sit him for that quarter.
 
D

dolfan_md

FinHeaven VIP
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
555
Reaction score
548
Age
59
Location
Waldorf, MD
zucca said:
Lol. I just knew that Armstead would return before AJ.
Click to expand...
In his presser, Coach McD spent a few minutes praising TA on his effort, pain tolerance, leadership, etc. He summarily followed with a quick Ajax is unlikely message. Sometimes what you don't say speaks equal volumes....
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,772
Reaction score
3,592
Party Dancing GIF by Florida Georgia Line
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,828
Reaction score
2,543
vagrantprodigy said:
Honestly, as long as Shell is ready to go at RT, we shouldn't miss AJ at all.
Click to expand...
Totally agree. Shell at RT is solid! I didn't notice any drop off once he was inserted in the lineup but perhaps I'm wrong

Shell at LT however is another story. Absolute trash.
If Armstead doesn't play, and Shell moves to LT, I just cant see us winning this game. Our entire OL would be a wreck. Little would be our RT i guess? Tua would have zero time in the pocket
 
BobT

BobT

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
73
Reaction score
224
Location
S Florida
I wish someone would ask (or tell us if they know) who practices as LT? Armstead isn't, so who does? Shouldn't that player have some sort of comfortability to play LT when Armstead is out?
 
D

dolfan_md

FinHeaven VIP
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
555
Reaction score
548
Age
59
Location
Waldorf, MD
mandal24 said:
Totally agree. Shell at RT is solid! I didn't notice any drop off once he was inserted in the lineup but perhaps I'm wrong

Shell at LT however is another story. Absolute trash.
If Armstead doesn't play, and Shell moves to LT, I just cant see us winning this game. Our entire OL would be a wreck. Little would be our RT i guess? Tua would have zero time in the pocket
Click to expand...
I'm sure TA and Ajax aren't practicing - any media insight as to who is getting the LT/RT practice reps?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom