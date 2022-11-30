Possible Great News! - Armstead-related

Did anyone see when this injury occurred with AJ. McD stated it was violent and unusual......but I never saw it.Lol. I just knew that Armstead would return before AJ.
And he plays great without practicingArmstead should just be listed questionable for all 17 weeks.
I’ll give him one thing…. It seems like he always pushes to play injured, so I respect that.
In his presser, Coach McD spent a few minutes praising TA on his effort, pain tolerance, leadership, etc. He summarily followed with a quick Ajax is unlikely message. Sometimes what you don't say speaks equal volumes....Lol. I just knew that Armstead would return before AJ.
That's fn awesome!!!!
Also, AJ probably out per McDaniel but Mostert should be good to go.
Wow. That is amazing news! Hope we see him Sunday.
Totally agree. Shell at RT is solid! I didn't notice any drop off once he was inserted in the lineup but perhaps I'm wrongHonestly, as long as Shell is ready to go at RT, we shouldn't miss AJ at all.
I'm sure TA and Ajax aren't practicing - any media insight as to who is getting the LT/RT practice reps?Totally agree. Shell at RT is solid! I didn't notice any drop off once he was inserted in the lineup but perhaps I'm wrong
Shell at LT however is another story. Absolute trash.
If Armstead doesn't play, and Shell moves to LT, I just cant see us winning this game. Our entire OL would be a wreck. Little would be our RT i guess? Tua would have zero time in the pocket