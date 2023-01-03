Possible Linebackers 2023?

eMCee85
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2020
- Messages
- 3,742
- Reaction score
- 5,421
- Location
- Minnesota
So ugh, here we are again. Thank you thank you!
Who could be some free agent LBs we could bring in for depth or possible start? Per sport trac, I would take a look at
ILB
1. Dion Jones - CLE
2. Devon Bush - PIT
3. Roquan Smith - BAL - he is a UFA but I'm sure BAL will lock him up
4. Tremaine Edmunds - BUF
Those are the four ILBs I would be interested in. Please provide input on why or why not for any of those players or provide a better option.
OLB
1. Resign Melvin Ingram on a team friendly deal.
2. Anthony Barr - DAL - a little old (30) but was very good with the Vikes and could provide veteran leadership in that unit. Team friendly deal of course
3. Lorenzo Carter - ATL - is he any good?
4. Nick Vigil - ARI - is he any good? He's on IR right now though for a hamstring. He's been on three teams other than the Cards. Vikes, Chargers, Bengals.
Wait a minute... he's not the one that Flores was trying to beat up was he?
Again, why or why not and please provide reasons or any insight on other players. I will say that this is on top of drafting both positions. We really need it. But I'll leave the draft for the draft gurus!
Please please please do not turn this into a friggan QB thread.
Thanks!
Who could be some free agent LBs we could bring in for depth or possible start? Per sport trac, I would take a look at
ILB
1. Dion Jones - CLE
2. Devon Bush - PIT
3. Roquan Smith - BAL - he is a UFA but I'm sure BAL will lock him up
4. Tremaine Edmunds - BUF
Those are the four ILBs I would be interested in. Please provide input on why or why not for any of those players or provide a better option.
OLB
1. Resign Melvin Ingram on a team friendly deal.
2. Anthony Barr - DAL - a little old (30) but was very good with the Vikes and could provide veteran leadership in that unit. Team friendly deal of course
3. Lorenzo Carter - ATL - is he any good?
4. Nick Vigil - ARI - is he any good? He's on IR right now though for a hamstring. He's been on three teams other than the Cards. Vikes, Chargers, Bengals.
Wait a minute... he's not the one that Flores was trying to beat up was he?
Again, why or why not and please provide reasons or any insight on other players. I will say that this is on top of drafting both positions. We really need it. But I'll leave the draft for the draft gurus!
Please please please do not turn this into a friggan QB thread.
Thanks!