Possible Linebackers 2023?

So ugh, here we are again. Thank you thank you!

Who could be some free agent LBs we could bring in for depth or possible start? Per sport trac, I would take a look at

ILB

1. Dion Jones - CLE
2. Devon Bush - PIT
3. Roquan Smith - BAL - he is a UFA but I'm sure BAL will lock him up
4. Tremaine Edmunds - BUF

Those are the four ILBs I would be interested in. Please provide input on why or why not for any of those players or provide a better option.

OLB

1. Resign Melvin Ingram on a team friendly deal.
2. Anthony Barr - DAL - a little old (30) but was very good with the Vikes and could provide veteran leadership in that unit. Team friendly deal of course
3. Lorenzo Carter - ATL - is he any good?
4. Nick Vigil - ARI - is he any good? He's on IR right now though for a hamstring. He's been on three teams other than the Cards. Vikes, Chargers, Bengals.

Wait a minute... he's not the one that Flores was trying to beat up was he?
Again, why or why not and please provide reasons or any insight on other players. I will say that this is on top of drafting both positions. We really need it. But I'll leave the draft for the draft gurus!

Please please please do not turn this into a friggan QB thread.

Thanks!
 
It’s hard to find the “why not” for any of the ILBs. Another one I would be interested in is Germaine Pratt from CIN
 
I like Jones, Bush, Smith and Edmunds. Not sure the money will be there though to sign any of them but I am negotiating with all of them. Buffalo won't be able to re-sign Edmunds. They have too many FA's and also Gabe Davis practically playing for free (by NFL standards) so that won't continue into his 4th season.

We may have to work really hard to trade Emmanuel Ogbah and Cedrick Wilson. And by work hard, I mean give someone some draft picks to free up cap space. Not going to be a popular idea but I think it will be the most prudent.

Jason Sanders will get released and we'll save his full salary of 3.375M. Christian Wilkins's 10M salary can be reduced a great deal with an extension so those are likely the two moves to get us under the cap before FA begins.

The only other player I can see getting released to save money is Jerome Baker, but even then we're taking almost a 10M hit and saving like 3.8, instead of taking close to a 14M hit and keeping him. Baker might want to consider taking a pay cut, otherwise he'll be looking for work and won't get nearly as much in salary in 2023. I think if he takes a 2M pay cut, he could stick around, even though I absolutely want him gone. Can't argue with the $ aspects of it.

As far as the draft goes, love the Cincy LB Ivan Pace Jr. He'll be a target in round 3 if he's still on the board.
 
