Possible Linebackers 2023?

I like Jones, Bush, Smith and Edmunds. Not sure the money will be there though to sign any of them but I am negotiating with all of them. Buffalo won't be able to re-sign Edmunds. They have too many FA's and also Gabe Davis practically playing for free (by NFL standards) so that won't continue into his 4th season.



We may have to work really hard to trade Emmanuel Ogbah and Cedrick Wilson. And by work hard, I mean give someone some draft picks to free up cap space. Not going to be a popular idea but I think it will be the most prudent.



Jason Sanders will get released and we'll save his full salary of 3.375M. Christian Wilkins's 10M salary can be reduced a great deal with an extension so those are likely the two moves to get us under the cap before FA begins.



The only other player I can see getting released to save money is Jerome Baker, but even then we're taking almost a 10M hit and saving like 3.8, instead of taking close to a 14M hit and keeping him. Baker might want to consider taking a pay cut, otherwise he'll be looking for work and won't get nearly as much in salary in 2023. I think if he takes a 2M pay cut, he could stick around, even though I absolutely want him gone. Can't argue with the $ aspects of it.



As far as the draft goes, love the Cincy LB Ivan Pace Jr. He'll be a target in round 3 if he's still on the board.