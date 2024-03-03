Possible new Kickoff and Onside rules (Crossman pay attention!😂)

TheMageGandalf
NFL reportedly tinkering with onside kicks, considering bold rules to make kickoffs 'exciting again'
Highlights:
'According to Pelissero, teams would only be able to attempt an onside kick if they're trailing in the fourth quarter, and they would have to let the other team know they're doing it in advance.'
....
'Setup zone: The kick and return teams would line up on the receiving team’s 40- and 35-yard lines, respectively, and not leave until the ball is touched or reaches the “target zone” (20-yard line to goal line).
Touchbacks: If the ball is kicked into the end zone, the receiving team gets it at the 35. If the ball is kicked into the target zone and rolls into the end zone, the receiving team gets it at the 20.'
How do you make kickoffs more exciting without significantly increasing the injury rate? NFL special teams coordinators may have found the way.
