Possible QB change against the Texans.

Lovie Smith hasn't came out with it yet, but there could be a possible QB change this week against the Texans.
"Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things up when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Smith was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen and he replied by noting that the players are not in the facility on Monday so any public discussion of specific changes would wait until he’s spoken with them."
I know that he didn't say it outright, but could happen.
I know that he didn't say it outright, but could happen.