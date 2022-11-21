 Possible QB change for the Texans. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible QB change for the Texans.

IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Lovie Smith hasn't came out with it yet, but there could be a possible QB change this week against the Texans.
Lovie Smith on potential QB change: We need to do some things differently and we will - ProFootballTalk

Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he wouldn’t “just change to change” in response to questions about what the team would do to change their fortunes after a 1-8-1 start.Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things up when he spoke to reporters at a...
"Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things up when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Smith was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen and he replied by noting that the players are not in the facility on Monday so any public discussion of specific changes would wait until he’s spoken with them."

I know that he didn't say it outright, but could happen.
 
Won’t matter if Josh Allen suits up. They aren’t beating Miami.
 
