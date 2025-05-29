 Possible Reason Jonah not Signed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible Reason Jonah not Signed

eMCee85

eMCee85

Smarter than the Aqua Glasses
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
9,829
Reaction score
17,925
Location
La la land
I just came across an article that I thought was pretty interesting. I guess we can thank Houston and Clevland for why Jonah isn't signed yet. So can the rest of the NFL...

This is speculation on my part but I would be willing to bet Jonah and his agent now want full guarantees as well. And because Grier has done so horribly bad at trying to put together an o line, he has all the leverage. We shall see what happens.

www.si.com

The Likely Holdup in Getting Savaiinaea Signed

The Miami Dolphins signed seven of their eight draft picks right before the start of rookie minicamp, but second-round selection Jonah Savaiinaea remains unsign
www.si.com www.si.com
 
vagrantprodigy said:
This is the reason nearly all second rounders aren't signed.
Click to expand...
It could be. The article states that... who really knows. I just thought the significance of 2nd rounders now getting the same guarantees as first rounders could end up being a big change for the NFL. Whether that's good or bad is in the eyes of the beholder I guess.
 
eMCee85 said:
It could be. The article states that... who really knows. I just thought the significance of 2nd rounders now getting the same guarantees as first rounders could end up being a big change for the NFL. Whether that's good or bad is in the eyes of the beholder I guess.
Click to expand...
Well Jonah is at OTAs from what I can tell. If he holds out then I will be concerned. Until then...who cares? This is on Grier and co to sort out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom