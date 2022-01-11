 Possible Reasons Flores was fired - some rumors - some reckless speculation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible Reasons Flores was fired - some rumors - some reckless speculation

Kyndig

Kyndig

1. He was asked to make major changes to his offensive coaching staff and he said no. *Rumor (3yds per carry)
2. He wasn't on speaking terms with Tua or Grier for past few weeks. *Another Rumor 3ypc
3. He was anti-tea from the beginning a6 d was sabotaging him. *Reckless speculation
4. He was behind dubious decision to draft Iggy over Jonathan Taylor or JK Dobbins. *Rumor
5. He was impossible to get along with in terms of his coaches. *Rumor
6. He Pissed off Ross *Rumor
7.He had final say over roster and was responsible for running back decisions and offensive line decisions. *reckless speculation
8. He was the 2nd gunman it he grassy knoll. *Fact
9. He drove Jim Caldwell out of town with his ego 2 weeks after JC accepted the original O-coordinator job. *Rumor
10. He was the driving force behind the whole Deshaun Watson rumors. *reckless speculation

What rumors have you heard?
 
There are a lot of reports coming out from NFL network. Really interesting stuff. Apparently Flores has a very abrasive personality that was not meshing with everyone in the organization. They are reporting that Ross was trying to get Flores and Grier to be on the same page over the past several weeks but it became apparent to Ross that wasn’t going to happen. He was tasked to choose between Grier and Flores.
They are reporting that Flores was in the middle of exit interviews when he was notified of his firing. Apparently he was shocked of his firing. Per a source, Ross didn’t want the organization to have a reputation that you needed thick skin in order to be a part of it.
 
Totally unrelated, but I heard Watson slid into Flo's DMs asking for a legitimate Swedish Massage.

Flo agreed and went to Watson's hotel room with his massage table.

During the massage, Watson set his hog loose on Flo, who screamed like an 8 year old girl and ran down the emergency stairwell.
 
The decision to fire Flores was months ago apparently.

Just had too much power and was hard to talk to.

Had his little spat with Kenny Stills.

Ran off the veterans he didn’t get along with. Didn’t like KVN made Grier get rid of him.

Refused to draft running backs, insisted on the committee crap like in New England.

Showing no love to Tua refusing to even coach him.

Ran off all the decent coaches.

He’s the one pounding the table for Watson.

Apparently he was disrespecting Ross as well.

Grier aside. Firing Flores was the right move. Can’t have a guy in charge that butts heads with everyone, coach or player.
 
Flores was in over his head , not head coach material. He will definitely succeed as a DC.
 
He is gonna be a good coach for someone else. Either way... On to the next one.
 
