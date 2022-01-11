Possible Reasons Flores was fired - some rumors - some reckless speculation

There are a lot of reports coming out from NFL network. Really interesting stuff. Apparently Flores has a very abrasive personality that was not meshing with everyone in the organization. They are reporting that Ross was trying to get Flores and Grier to be on the same page over the past several weeks but it became apparent to Ross that wasn’t going to happen. He was tasked to choose between Grier and Flores.

They are reporting that Flores was in the middle of exit interviews when he was notified of his firing. Apparently he was shocked of his firing. Per a source, Ross didn’t want the organization to have a reputation that you needed thick skin in order to be a part of it.