Possible, Solid RT being released by Cowboys.

KingHydra
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2021
- Messages
- 2,524
- Reaction score
- 5,701
- Location
- West Palm Beach
I like what I've read here. He is young and strong. He happens to be the victim of 2 issues.
1. He missed games and his back-up crushed it and is dirt cheap.
2. Cowboys have massive salary issues next year with high-value, big money players that they need to sign.
We should be able to pick up Collins cheaper this year.
Apparently he has a fantastic work ethic and strength but it's all about the money.
