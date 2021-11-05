 Possible, Solid RT being released by Cowboys. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible, Solid RT being released by Cowboys.

KingHydra

KingHydra

I like what I've read here. He is young and strong. He happens to be the victim of 2 issues.
1. He missed games and his back-up crushed it and is dirt cheap.
2. Cowboys have massive salary issues next year with high-value, big money players that they need to sign.
We should be able to pick up Collins cheaper this year.
Apparently he has a fantastic work ethic and strength but it's all about the money.
Cowboys Planning to Release Longtime Offensive Starter?

Dallas might be plotting his departure.
Schleprock

Schleprock

KingHydra said:
1. He missed games and his back-up crushed it and is dirt cheap.
1. He missed games and his back-up crushed it and is dirt cheap.
We should be able to pick up Collins cheaper this year.
We should be able to pick up Collins cheaper this year.
Apparently he has a fantastic work ethic and strength but it's all about the money.
Cowboys Planning to Release Longtime Offensive Starter?

Dallas might be plotting his departure.
Remember when we wanted him in the supplemental draft?

That feels like 15yrs ago
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Would take him a heartbeat, but I believe it's all speculation. He just came off suspension I would assume they won't want to cut ties with a young talent at least not until the seasons end. It be stupid to not see how he responds, unless they look to trade him, because all they need to do is cut him post June to save money. I'd however not be against potentially trading for him in the off-season of course only if our new GM approves 👍.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

That's what could benefit us. They release him this year and save 6 million.
I know it's a stretch but I figured we could use some sorta light in the darkness.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I really don’t see why they would release a player they have already paid to play this year. Particularly when they can trade him during the offseason or cut him and save even more money. Would also point out as an almost sure fire playoff team it makes very little sense to cut a quality RT. Particularly when almost every starter in their lineup is injury prone.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

ThePeopleShow13 said:
I really don't see why they would release a player they have already paid to play this year. Particularly when they can trade him during the offseason or cut him and save even more money. Would also point out as an almost sure fire playoff team it makes very little sense to cut a quality RT. Particularly when almost every starter in their lineup is injury prone.
