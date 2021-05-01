Possible starting lineup after the first 3 rounds plus free agency

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 40,056
- Reaction score
- 58,301
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
Of course things can change and this is just for fun and discussion but here's how I think we might line up.
QB-Tua
RB-Gaskins but we can still add
TE-Gesicki/Long expect plenty of two TE's sets
WR-Prker
WR-Fuller
WR-Waddle
LT-Jackson
LG-Eichenberg
C-Skura/Deiter
RG-Kindley
RT-Hunt
Front 7-They move around so I'll just name the 7 players that should get the most snaps
Ogbah
Phillips
Wilkins
Davis
AVG
McKkiney
Baker
Corner-Jones
Corner-Howard
S-Holland- yes I believe he'll start
S-Rowe/Jones
other players that should be part of the rotation are Sieler,Beigel,Coleman.Iggy
any ideas are welcome
QB-Tua
RB-Gaskins but we can still add
TE-Gesicki/Long expect plenty of two TE's sets
WR-Prker
WR-Fuller
WR-Waddle
LT-Jackson
LG-Eichenberg
C-Skura/Deiter
RG-Kindley
RT-Hunt
Front 7-They move around so I'll just name the 7 players that should get the most snaps
Ogbah
Phillips
Wilkins
Davis
AVG
McKkiney
Baker
Corner-Jones
Corner-Howard
S-Holland- yes I believe he'll start
S-Rowe/Jones
other players that should be part of the rotation are Sieler,Beigel,Coleman.Iggy
any ideas are welcome