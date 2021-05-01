 Possible starting lineup after the first 3 rounds plus free agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possible starting lineup after the first 3 rounds plus free agency

Of course things can change and this is just for fun and discussion but here's how I think we might line up.

QB-Tua
RB-Gaskins but we can still add
TE-Gesicki/Long expect plenty of two TE's sets
WR-Prker
WR-Fuller
WR-Waddle
LT-Jackson
LG-Eichenberg
C-Skura/Deiter
RG-Kindley
RT-Hunt

Front 7-They move around so I'll just name the 7 players that should get the most snaps

Ogbah
Phillips
Wilkins
Davis
AVG
McKkiney
Baker

Corner-Jones
Corner-Howard
S-Holland- yes I believe he'll start
S-Rowe/Jones

other players that should be part of the rotation are Sieler,Beigel,Coleman.Iggy

any ideas are welcome
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Have they said Eichenberg will kick inside? Trying to figure if they like him at LG or RT.
I just heard Flores said he could play LG or RG.......he was very good at LT in college but has shorter arms so that's why he might kick inside. Either way he was one of my favorite O-line guys in this draft.
 
Ike will not go inside. He will play RT on this team if not left.
 
Pitbull13

Looks about right. I hate, and I mean hate the RB situation. There's nobody on the roster that scares D. Also, maybe Brown starts, not sure.
 
Danny said:
I just heard Flores said he could play LG or RG.......he was very good at LT in college but has shorter arms so that's why he might kick inside. Either way he was one of my favorite O-line guys in this draft.
Yeah, inside makes sense with <33" arms.
 
Danny said:
I just heard Flores said he could play LG or RG.......he was very good at LT in college but has shorter arms so that's why he might kick inside. Either way he was one of my favorite O-line guys in this draft.
He actually said, he can play Left, Right, Guard, just left out the Tackle, since they had just said Tackle, I think it was a slip and that’s all. Something more like that.
 
Finsfan1984 said:
He actually said, he can play Left, Right, Guard, just left out the Tackle, since they had just said Tackle, I think it was a slip and that’s all. Something more like that.
could be but with shorter arms it makes sense to go inside for him. I'm just glad we got him. Only 3 sacks for his whole career is darn good.
 
LT-Jackson
LG-Kindley
C-Skura/Deiter
RG-Hunt
RT-Eichenberg

That's my preliminary hope at least...
 
SCOTTY said:
Pre Day 3 - 53

Tua, Brissett
Brown, Gaskin, Ahmed, Carter
Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Williams, Bowden, Hollins
Gesicki, Shaheen, Long, Smythe
Jackson, Fluker
Kindley
Skura, Deiter
Hunt
Eich, Davis

Ogbah, Phillips, Wilkins, Sieler, Strowbridge
Davis, Butler, Jenkins
AVP, Baker, Mckinney, Eguavoen, Roberts, Biegel, Riley, Munson
Howard, Jones, Iggy, Coleman, Needham
McCain, Jones, Holland, Rowe

Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson

In less than 2 year Grier and FloCo completely transformed this team. It is now officially theirs. One more year of development time with obvious improvements. Then its late playoffs or bust!!!
Here's my 53 as of now.. I tried to put starters first.
 
At this point I’m guessing the team will try snaps for him and Hunt at RT and see who rises to the top. Given their play styles and assuming both are good (which is always an “if” with any rookie), I can see Hunt being the one who kicks inside ultimately. It may not happen out of the gate but is something to keep an eye on.

With injuries, the versatility is a big plus. I think this pick is going to pay huge dividends for the line and make the quality youngsters we have even better.

...plus he has none of that Incognito “I’m going to be such an A-hole that it prevents this group from ever becoming a cohesive unit” to him.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Have they said Eichenberg will kick inside? Trying to figure if they like him at LG or RT.
I saw something yesterday, about how he's going to compete with Hunt for RT. I for one, wouldn't be surprised, Eichenberg beats him out for the RT spot. 2 years ago Eichenberg played RT and played extremely well. A 10 years starter IMO. But just know what I read was speculation from one of the beat writers.
 
