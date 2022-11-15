 Possibly, Garfinkel puts Dolphin fans on notice, Home field advantage thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Possibly, Garfinkel puts Dolphin fans on notice, Home field advantage thread.

Big E

@ian693
·
5h

''It looks like the Miami Dolphins are doing what they can to bring a home field advantage to Hard Rock Stadium. I’ve had 2 Fins fans who R season ticket members who’ve been informed they are not eligible to renew. It appears it’s because they aren’t attending many games.
''Right or wrong, there are many people who probably aren’t Dolphins fans who purchased season tickets to resell them which is why so many away fans. The team has a wait list for next season & it looks like they want to get in the Fins fans who can attend many of the games.''

Im happy as hell if true, I think the time has come to make a stand, there were 15 k browns fans in that stadium yesterday, at least.

I'm all about doing everything possible to change this dynamic because I believe the Rock is now a place where the structure itself could provide an electric atmoshere if we had mostly dolphin fans in the building.

Were trying to do something special as a team so lets do our part and support the team at home :)
 
15 k with 66 K attending is nothing

Keep winning and those ticket holders will not sell their tickets

That's just Miami bro. They only love a winner

:shrug:

I don't live there any more but i know
 
I think there was more Fish..

anyways, Lets go for home field advatage in the playoffs now, and when we do, hopefully Garfinkel puts something in place to make it a real home field advantage that can help the team and create even more excitement.

Im happy as hell if they are serious about doing something because I believe something needs to be done.
 
I am all for this. How do they verify if you’re attending or selling your seats though?
 
