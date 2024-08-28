Post 53 News day

what time can teams start to claim players other teams cut?
Teams have until noon ET on Wednesday to file a claim for any player released in the roster cuts from 90 to 53 players. The Giants are No. 6 in the waiver claim order, which matches where they were positioned in the 2024 NFL Draft. That means if the Giants claim a player they will be awarded that player if they go unclaimed by any of the five teams with a higher waiver priority than the Giants. Those five teams are:
Vets who were not subject to waivers are free to sign at any timeNoon