 Post A Rection Time - Grier Fired! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post A Rection Time - Grier Fired!

NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
37,234
Reaction score
63,936
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
OK, this is monumental and the best news that could have come out of today!!!

Post a reaction time of how you feel on this glorious of days..................... or saddest if you are one of the Grier family members.

OKaXBK.gif
 
CANDolphan said:
.. it’s news involving the dolphins, I’m confused you’re asking this
Click to expand...
I think he is saying there are already threads discussing the topic but usually someone starts a "post a reaction" thread for all large moments. The next one will come when "Post your reactions Miami hires XYZ as the new GM".
 
NY8123 said:
I think he is saying there are already threads discussing the topic but usually someone starts a "post a reaction" thread for all large moments. The next one will come when "Post your reactions Miami hires XYZ as the new GM".
Click to expand...
Ah I just saw this thread - first time on here since the news
 
Yay! Nothing personal against Grier. He made a lot of money and will be just fine, but this is great news. We need fresh eyes and have a chance as long as Ross does not promote from within.

Aroused Hard Ons GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom