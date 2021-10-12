Post Bucs - Coach Pressers - Hacks suck

So here are the press conferences from yesterday, sorry for the spoilers, but honestly not worth your time clicking on them. But that's my point, why aren't these journos grilling this coaching staff right now ? Why are they not asking the questions we as fans have ? Personally I simply don't care that we brought up a PS squad guy and give him 10 snaps, why isn't that Journo asking what the F is going on with Noah ? Why can't your D stop a thing. Why are you not scoring points after the 2nd 1/4. The ST coach wasn't asked one question about his punter, I simply don't care about the thought process of kicking the ball out of the end zone or not on restarts !! There was one provocative question asked, that was the first one to the DC, outside of that, it sounds like these guys are afraid of being backlisted or something, gutless.









