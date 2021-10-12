 Post Bucs - Coach Pressers - Hacks suck | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Bucs - Coach Pressers - Hacks suck

So here are the press conferences from yesterday, sorry for the spoilers, but honestly not worth your time clicking on them. But that's my point, why aren't these journos grilling this coaching staff right now ? Why are they not asking the questions we as fans have ? Personally I simply don't care that we brought up a PS squad guy and give him 10 snaps, why isn't that Journo asking what the F is going on with Noah ? Why can't your D stop a thing. Why are you not scoring points after the 2nd 1/4. The ST coach wasn't asked one question about his punter, I simply don't care about the thought process of kicking the ball out of the end zone or not on restarts !! There was one provocative question asked, that was the first one to the DC, outside of that, it sounds like these guys are afraid of being backlisted or something, gutless.




 
Because they are afraid.

They are afraid of getting shut out of access or being on the PITA list.

And whyTF is Coach Crossman (honestly I've never even heard of this guy and he's the assistant coach..WTF) smiling in the second to last vid cap? I'm not smiling with regard to the Dolphins! Wanna smile at home with your fam, cool, you should. But your Dolphins work sucks and there's nothing to be smiling about during office time right now.
 
Just for fun, let's say coaches are asked the hard questions. Would it matter. Does anyone really think that would force an accurate/honest answer? That's like asking 'what's your wife's greatest flaw' when you know she'll read the answer in the paper tomorrow and know millions of people read it. Very few husbands are stupid enough to be honest
 
Because the Dolphins PR team is great at spinning things in the direction that the franchise wants.

I am not so down on Flores as most people in here are but if he doesn't make wholesale changes to the offense and get a new OC he will show that he may be a better D coordinator than head coach.

We need a new QB, Brissett's long ball accuracy makes Ryan Tannehill's early years look like Russell Wilson. He is very inaccurate
 
What !!!! It does matter, they should be being held accountable for their decisions regarding this team. They are answerable to their customers, the fan base. The idea that you don't question a coach because he will give you a stock answer, after poor performance is weird !

I don't get some people sometimes.
 
