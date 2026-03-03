Post combine mock

Finswatch
1.
Francis MauigoaOT Miami (FL)
43.
Chris JohnsonCB San Diego State
75.
Elijah SarrattWR Indiana
87.
Justin JolyTE NC State
90.
Jalon KilgoreS South Carolina
111.
Dani Dennis-SuttonEDGE Penn State
149.
Joshua JosephsEDGE Tennessee
228.
De'Zhaun StriblingWR Ole Miss
This is the no trade version. I would have liked another OL but "Don't Call Me Francis" Mauigoa can play a couple of spots on the line
Big fan of Chris Johnson and Kilgore and think Joly would bring a starting caliber TE to roster if Dulcich isn't back. Kilgore and DDS are two of my favorite players, Sarratt gives you a starter with size on the outside and there's no way Stribling is there in 7th but he was tonight
