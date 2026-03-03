 Post combine mock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post combine mock

1.
MIA

Francis MauigoaOT Miami (FL)

43.
MIA

Chris JohnsonCB San Diego State

75.
MIA

Elijah SarrattWR Indiana

87.
MIA

Justin JolyTE NC State

90.
MIA

Jalon KilgoreS South Carolina

111.
MIA

Dani Dennis-SuttonEDGE Penn State

149.
MIA

Joshua JosephsEDGE Tennessee

228.
MIA

De'Zhaun StriblingWR Ole Miss

This is the no trade version. I would have liked another OL but "Don't Call Me Francis" Mauigoa can play a couple of spots on the line
Big fan of Chris Johnson and Kilgore and think Joly would bring a starting caliber TE to roster if Dulcich isn't back. Kilgore and DDS are two of my favorite players, Sarratt gives you a starter with size on the outside and there's no way Stribling is there in 7th but he was tonight
 
