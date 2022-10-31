Post Detroit game PFF grades

Yearly grades after the Detroit game (rankings in parentheses if player has enough snaps):



Tua, QB: 87.6 (3rd out of 38)

Bridgewater, QB 70.8

Thompson, QB 71.4



Hill, WR 90.8 (1st of 113)

Waddle, WR 80.8 (6th of 113)

Cracraft, WR 66.9

Sherrfield , WR 62.3 (77th of 113)

Wilson, WR 57.1

Sanders, WR 51.1



Mostert, HB 67.6 (32nd of 56)

Gaskin, HB 66.1

Ahmed, HB 52.9

Edmonds, HB 43.9 (56th of 56)



Ingold, FB 55.0 (7th of 9)



Gesicki, TE 65.0 (19th of 69)

Long, TE 56.4

Smythe, TE 53.2 (61st of 69)

Conner, TE 29.8



Williams, C 78.2 (2nd of 38) and #1 rated run blocking center! Has risen a lot in the last few weeks



Hunt, 6 76.5 (9th of 79)

Jones, G 63.7

Eichenberg, G 44.9 (69th of 79)



Armstead, T 79.3 (10th of 79)

Shell, T 61.1 (58th of 79)

Jackson. T 56.8

Little, T 28.0 (79th of 79)



Kahou, CB 67.0 (41 of 111)

Needham, CB 63.7 (54 of 111)

Behel, CB 54.0

Howard, CB 51.6 (86 of 111)

Iggy, CB 47.6 (101 of 111)

Crossen, CB 47.3

Campbell, CB 45.4



Holland, S 70.0 (28th of 86)

McKinely, S 68.1

Fejedelem, S 64.9

Br. Jones, S 61.1 (56th of 86)

Rowe, S 40.9



Riley, LB 78.4 (6th of 80)

Baker, LB 68.9 (25th of 80)

Tindall, LB 66.1

Roberts, LB 49.5 (70th of 80)



Phillips, Edge 79.6 (19th of 116)

Van Ginkel, Edge 73.6 (32nd of 116)

Ingram, Edge 64.7 (60th of 116)

Ogbah, Edge 55.6 (95th of 116)

Eguavoen, Edge 43.2



Sieler, DI 76.7 (11th of 126)

Wilkins, DI 71.9 (22nd of 126)

Jenkins, DI 53.7

Davis, DI 43.0 (106th of 126)





Players Miami is supposedly interested in:



Chubb, DE 74.9 (28th of 116)



Hunt, HB 62.3 (44th of 56)

Conklin, T 75.7 (16th of 79)