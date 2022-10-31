 Post Detroit game PFF grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Detroit game PFF grades

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,127
Reaction score
8,575
Yearly grades after the Detroit game (rankings in parentheses if player has enough snaps):

Tua, QB: 87.6 (3rd out of 38)
Bridgewater, QB 70.8
Thompson, QB 71.4

Hill, WR 90.8 (1st of 113)
Waddle, WR 80.8 (6th of 113)
Cracraft, WR 66.9
Sherrfield , WR 62.3 (77th of 113)
Wilson, WR 57.1
Sanders, WR 51.1

Mostert, HB 67.6 (32nd of 56)
Gaskin, HB 66.1
Ahmed, HB 52.9
Edmonds, HB 43.9 (56th of 56)

Ingold, FB 55.0 (7th of 9)

Gesicki, TE 65.0 (19th of 69)
Long, TE 56.4
Smythe, TE 53.2 (61st of 69)
Conner, TE 29.8

Williams, C 78.2 (2nd of 38) and #1 rated run blocking center! Has risen a lot in the last few weeks

Hunt, 6 76.5 (9th of 79)
Jones, G 63.7
Eichenberg, G 44.9 (69th of 79)

Armstead, T 79.3 (10th of 79)
Shell, T 61.1 (58th of 79)
Jackson. T 56.8
Little, T 28.0 (79th of 79)

Kahou, CB 67.0 (41 of 111)
Needham, CB 63.7 (54 of 111)
Behel, CB 54.0
Howard, CB 51.6 (86 of 111)
Iggy, CB 47.6 (101 of 111)
Crossen, CB 47.3
Campbell, CB 45.4

Holland, S 70.0 (28th of 86)
McKinely, S 68.1
Fejedelem, S 64.9
Br. Jones, S 61.1 (56th of 86)
Rowe, S 40.9

Riley, LB 78.4 (6th of 80)
Baker, LB 68.9 (25th of 80)
Tindall, LB 66.1
Roberts, LB 49.5 (70th of 80)

Phillips, Edge 79.6 (19th of 116)
Van Ginkel, Edge 73.6 (32nd of 116)
Ingram, Edge 64.7 (60th of 116)
Ogbah, Edge 55.6 (95th of 116)
Eguavoen, Edge 43.2

Sieler, DI 76.7 (11th of 126)
Wilkins, DI 71.9 (22nd of 126)
Jenkins, DI 53.7
Davis, DI 43.0 (106th of 126)


Players Miami is supposedly interested in:

Chubb, DE 74.9 (28th of 116)

Hunt, HB 62.3 (44th of 56)
Conklin, T 75.7 (16th of 79)
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,127
Reaction score
8,575
web1313 said:
Wasn’t Iggy dead last few weeks ago? Making strides !
Click to expand...
He wasn't dead last in rankings as he didn't have enough snaps to qualify. After the Steelers game, I think he was in the high 80s in rank and dropped to 101 this past week....which would mean he didn't have a very good ranking against Detroit when he was in. The Steelers game was his highest ranked week.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,302
Reaction score
4,363
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Ogbah got paid and mailed it in.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,127
Reaction score
8,575
artdnj said:
Impressive center rating, might be a keeper there
Click to expand...
A line of Armstead-Jones-Williams-Hunt-Shell actually grades out as a pretty good NFL offensive line. Jones doesn't have enough snaps to qualify but would put him at about 30 for guards if he did.

So that would be a line of 10-30-2-9-58 for an average ranking of 21.8. An average line would 16-16-16-48-48 for an average of 28.8.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom