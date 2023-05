1) Akiem Hicks DT, played for Fangio in Chicago. Could be a good depth and rotational player for Miami.



2) Dalton Riser OG, played on a very good run blocking offensive line in Denver. Miami's OL Coach Butch Barry would know him well. But would Riser sign with the Dolphins, knowing Barry was run out of Denver last year?



3) Cameron Fleming OT, also played with Denver last year. Came in for a visit prior to the draft, so there could be some interest? Is a versatile OLineman and would offer solid veteran depth for Miami.