 **Post game discussion thread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Post game discussion thread**

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
4,258
Reaction score
8,748
Location
Everywhere
E30M3 said:
I have a sneaky feeling Iggy is gonna make a lot of people here eat crow with some play that saves a game. He started coming on towards the end of preseason but he's got a long way to go unfortunately. Since he's a Dolphin I hope he does come around sooner rather than later, but I wouldnt be disappointed if he was gone tomorrow.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom