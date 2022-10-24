Post game discussion thread**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Let er rip. Wasn't pretty but it's still a W...
I have a sneaky feeling Iggy is gonna make a lot of people here eat crow with some play that saves a game. He started coming on towards the end of preseason but he's got a long way to go unfortunately. Since he's a Dolphin I hope he does come around sooner rather than later, but I wouldnt be disappointed if he was gone tomorrow.