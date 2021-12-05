 Post Game Miami beats Giants, win 5 straight!!!! Woot !! Woot!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Game Miami beats Giants, win 5 straight!!!! Woot !! Woot!!

never saw a 5 game win streak coming. Gotta be happy that we’re in the hunt after 1-7.

That said, this is not a playoff offense right now. Our running game is dreadful. It takes us too many plays to get down the field, because the play calling is so conservative and today missed a lot of throws and had dropped passes.

They said, no turnovers and defense looked good. As long as that continues we’ll have a chance to win any game
 
Weird game. Went by fast. Kickers shanked, receivers dropped passes, bail sailed from QBs hand a few times, on both side. Just a weird game, like neither team really prepared this week, which is understandable from both sides.
 
