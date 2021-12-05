Post Game Miami beats Giants, win 5 straight!!!! Woot !! Woot!!

never saw a 5 game win streak coming. Gotta be happy that we’re in the hunt after 1-7.



That said, this is not a playoff offense right now. Our running game is dreadful. It takes us too many plays to get down the field, because the play calling is so conservative and today missed a lot of throws and had dropped passes.



They said, no turnovers and defense looked good. As long as that continues we’ll have a chance to win any game