 Post Game PC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Game PC

Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,985
Reaction score
25,776
Location
Ft. Myers
This is probably buried in a thread somewhere, but wanted to make it easier for us to listen to the excuses.

 
Last year I stopped listening to this ****ing clown. He ramblings are so bad it pathetic. And he literally says nothing in his stupid ****ing word jumbling
 
eMCee85 said:
Last year I stopped listening to this ****ing clown. He ramblings are so bad it pathetic. And he literally says nothing in his stupid ****ing word jumbling
Click to expand...

You’re not a fan of his then?
You are in good company
 
eMCee85 said:
Last year I stopped listening to this ****ing clown. He ramblings are so bad it pathetic. And he literally says nothing in his stupid ****ing word jumbling
Click to expand...
He is the Kamala Harris of coaches. Giant word salad and zero substance!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom