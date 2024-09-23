Post Game PC

Ya I couldnt find it, so figured a new thread was easier for us to see.It is, I posted it in the post game thread
All good brother.Ya I couldnt find it, so figured a new thread was easier for us to see.
Last year I stopped listening to this ****ing clown. He ramblings are so bad it pathetic. And he literally says nothing in his stupid ****ing word jumbling
He is the Kamala Harris of coaches. Giant word salad and zero substance!Last year I stopped listening to this ****ing clown. He ramblings are so bad it pathetic. And he literally says nothing in his stupid ****ing word jumbling
I'm definitely not anymore. Last year I was down on him, this year I'm 100% out.You’re not a fan of his then?
You are in good company