Post-game Rated R "Vent" thread. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK!

Have at it boys. Anything goes thread for venting, same rules as the Locker (no racial, ethnic, or religious slurs). DO NOT report anyone unless they breach any of the three slurs mentioned.
Please keep it out of the normal threads, continuously disregarding that may lead to a ban, we're not going to put up with it. If it's controversial, put it here...
Get it out now...
This thread is not for the timid, you're best to leave now if you have thin skin.
