 Post game thoughts and the fact that Resting starters all year who were semi available has been under the radar BIG!!

Post game thoughts and the fact that Resting starters all year who were semi available has been under the radar BIG!!

A

akanapo

Scout Team
Joined
May 31, 2005
Messages
163
Reaction score
124
We have been cursed with injuries and nothing you can do about that, but the planning for the long haul and allowing next man up has been very wise to say the least ...... I wonder who else would be out if that wasnt the approach all year...

Just a thought ...

That titan blown game was huge (with dallas and baltimore coming) and understanding how big home field is for us - dam! But the team needed to be humbled and refocus (hard knocks mess) that any given sunday you can loose if your not all in - countless bonehead plays in that game hopefelly gets the team as a whole refocused

now we need to root for Dallas!!!
 
