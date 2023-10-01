 Post game thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post game thoughts

Just a bunch of random thoughts…

Play calling offensively got unnecessarily cute too many times… reminded me of last season when we were overthinking things with the design. So many strange calls on third and short.

No Connor Williams was very noticeable today. Eich is about as bad as a lineman I remember, like Dallas Thomas and those guys bad.

Lamm is a good backup to TA, thankful to have him as a depth piece.

Why was Eli Apple inactive today - anyone know? For all the crap he gets, he’s a solid depth boundary guy and may have faired slightly better than KK on the outside.

AVG is so good…

LB play wasn’t good.

Brandon Jones is not ready to get more snaps just yet. Missing Elliot today was also noticeable..

Berrios is solid and been a better WR than I thought he would be.

Cedric Wilson sighting…

Achane is excellent, lots of wiggle, fall forward, slippery… that guy is gonna be great.

We got out-coached badly on both sides.

Humbling loss. Hopefully they get better from this. It was not a good loss but I didn’t see anything that looked like a foundational problem.
 
Agree with everything except the defense. Missed tackles, blown assignments, poor execution and poor technique. This defense is horrible and this team currently is not able to compete for a championship at this point.
 
Eich is terrible. All the good press people give Grier but he can't draft OL to save his life. Anyone ragging on Connor Williams can go to hell.

AVG was a holy terror. Had the refs called any of the many holds on him...

CW gets stymied too easily, while Sieler is doubled often.

Our ILBs are trash.

Can't expect much when your ST DBs are starting. DB 6, 7 and 8 really shouldn't be out there. Hell, I think we had DB9 out there.

Chubb remains a mistake.

Waddle was open a good bit.

Eich sucks.

I'll take 3-1 at this point and just win the next one, ad nauseum.
 
The defense is very out-of-sorts, it's an entirely new system with the same players that were acquired for the other system. Vic's pieces don't match what he wants to do...so you'd hope he'd adjust based on who he has. Didn't look like it today. He could have them serviceable by the end of the season, but they won't really take-off in his system until he can get more players that suit his preferences.

OL is still our weakest link on offense. Glaringly so if we're missing a starter in the middle. Williams would've surely helped, but they still would've had success, they're an elite front 7.

This game was a barometer for me going in. And it moved the needle downward. I call those problems above foundational...they won't improve enough to win a title in one season, save some miracle. Still hopeful for a post-season appearance with a win or two.

I just wanted to see ANYTHING on defense...AVG's sacks aside. Allen was 100% on his shit, but we helped.
 
