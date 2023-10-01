Post game thoughts

Just a bunch of random thoughts…



Play calling offensively got unnecessarily cute too many times… reminded me of last season when we were overthinking things with the design. So many strange calls on third and short.



No Connor Williams was very noticeable today. Eich is about as bad as a lineman I remember, like Dallas Thomas and those guys bad.



Lamm is a good backup to TA, thankful to have him as a depth piece.



Why was Eli Apple inactive today - anyone know? For all the crap he gets, he’s a solid depth boundary guy and may have faired slightly better than KK on the outside.



AVG is so good…



LB play wasn’t good.



Brandon Jones is not ready to get more snaps just yet. Missing Elliot today was also noticeable..



Berrios is solid and been a better WR than I thought he would be.



Cedric Wilson sighting…



Achane is excellent, lots of wiggle, fall forward, slippery… that guy is gonna be great.



We got out-coached badly on both sides.



Humbling loss. Hopefully they get better from this. It was not a good loss but I didn’t see anything that looked like a foundational problem.