Post Game Thread - Commanders at Dolphins (Madrid)

Let's have at it. We win! 4-7
When you have Achane ayyyyyyyyyyyyyymcdaniel awful coaching although he smart enough not to put ball in tuas hands at the end he knows!
McDaniel and “smart” should not be used in the same sentence.mcdaniel awful coaching although he smart enough not to put ball in tuas hands at the end he knows!
Great take…… always have to take a shot. So over under threads you do this week.5mcdaniel awful coaching although he smart enough not to put ball in tuas hands at the end he knows!
And only attempted one arm punt. An improvement from last week.Horrible game. At least Tua went 70%, no picks, 8 ypa.
Don’t forget, we’ll be extending McDaniel.Totally on our way for more false hope and narratives, along with a good enough record to not place us in a spot to grab top talent.
We're so damn consistent every year it's amazing
Arm punt on 1st down. That's not an arm puntAnd only attempted one arm punt. An improvement from last week.