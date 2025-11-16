 Post Game Thread - Commanders at Dolphins (Madrid) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Game Thread - Commanders at Dolphins (Madrid)

McD: F, 16 points, failed. Another offensive stinker. But when your offense is a running game, and you can score 16 just by running, it's alright.
Weaver: A, far exceeded expectation. That was an elite defensive effort holding the opponent to 13 points. Albeit it was helped by the Commanders' kicker.
Tua: F, another stinker, useless.
Special Teams: B, exceeded expecations, pinning the opponent, recovering a muffed punt.

It's tough to win without a QB. It's a roster with holes at critical positions.
Commanders exploited middle of the field, and Dodson continues to sht the bed. It's a miracle how we held them to 13.
4-7. Onwards and upwards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom