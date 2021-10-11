DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 149
- Reaction score
- 299
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW: Miami Falls to 1-4 with Loss to Tampa - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ week five 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay. The boys talk about what went wrong with the Dolphins defense this week and why the defense thus far this season hasn’t looked as good as it did last year. The […]
dolphinstalk.com