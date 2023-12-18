Post week 15 Dolphins season grades

brumdog44
Club Member
Tua, QB 89.5 4th of 40
Hill, WR 94.0 1st of 124
Waddle, WR 90.8 3rd of 124
Cracraft, WR 64.0
Wilson, WR 66.5 64th of 124
Berrios, WR 59.8 89th of 124
Achane, HB 92.8 1st of 61
Mostert, HB 86.5 4th of 61
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 57.5
Ingold, FB 49.9 8th of 11
Smythe, TE 50.4 59th of 72
Hill, TE 40.1 71st of 72
Williams, C 86.5 1st of 39
Eichenberg, C 46.2 38th of 39 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 77,6 6th of 77
Cotton, G 50.2 63rd of 77
Wynn, G 47.8 67th of 77
Jones, G 55.7
Armstead, T 79.9 9th of 83
Smith, T 74.0
Jackson, T 67.1 38th of 83
Lamm, T 66.7 39th of 83
Ramsey, CB 76.8 17th of 119
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 69.6 37th of 119
Howard, CB 57.9 86th out of 119
Apple, CB 56.3 92nd of 119
Holland, S 91.2 2nd of 93
Elliott, S 72.9 23rd of 93
Jones, S 72.5 25th of 93
Needham, S 62.1
Campbell, S 58.9
Long, LB 68.4 37th of 81
Riley, LB 78.8
Baker, LB 63.9 56th of 81
Wilkins, DI 74.4 20th of 132
Sieler, DI 65.0 48th of 132
Davis, DI 59.1 78th of 132
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.8 7th of 111
Chubb, Edge 90.1 9th of 111
Phillips, Edge 79.3 21st of 111
Goode, Edge 64.5
Ogbah, Edge 53.5
