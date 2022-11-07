Post week 9 PFF grades

The loss of Byron Jones so far in the season and the subpar season Howard has had up to this point has had a big impact on the defense. Also losing Needham and Brandon Jones for the season has hurt the overall play in the secondary.



Kohou has proved to be a great pickup as an undrafted free agent. Yet when he is the highest rated player in the entire secondary after 9 games, that says a lot about the much higher paid players in the secondary who just aren’t playing as well this year.



Even Holland has been inconsistent this year but that may be because he is trying to make up for the players who haven’t been having a good season so far.