Post week 9 PFF grades

brumdog44
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2010
- Messages
- 8,232
- Reaction score
- 8,874
QB:
Tua: 89.5 (1st of 39)
Thompson 71.4
Bridgewater 70.8
WR:
Hill 92.1 (1st of 110)
Waddle 83.6 (5th of 110)
Cracraft 66.9
C.Wilson 62.9
Sherfield 62.2 (74th of 110)
HB:
Wilson 68.1 (35th of 59) (includes SF games)
Mostert 65.7 (38th of 59)
FB:
Ingold 52.5 (7th of 9)
TE:
Gesicki 63.2 (22nd of 69)
Long 60.7
Smythe 53.8 (55th of 69)
C:
Williams 76.9 (4th of 37)
G:
Hunt 77.1 (9th of 79)
Jones 55.9
Eichenberg 44.9 (72nd of 79)
T:
Armstead 78.2 (13th of 79)
Shell 59.9 (59th of 79)
Jackson 56.8
Little 28.0 (79th of 79)
CB:
Kohou 73.1 (21st of 110)
Needham 63.7 (52nd of 110)
Howard 49.8 (91st of 110)
Iggy 48.2 (96th of 110)
Crossen 37.5
Campbell 34.7
S:
Holland 68.7 (31st of 84)
McKinley 68.1
Fejedelem 64.9
B.Jones 61.1 (55 of 84)
Rowe 46.1 (80th of 84)
Bethel 54.0
LB:
Riley 78.3 (9th of 79)
Baker 70.7 (18th of 79)
Roberts 55.0 (60th of 80)
Equavoen 43.2
Tindall 43.0
DI:
Sieler 76.2 (12th of 121)
Wilkins 72.5 (22nd of 121)
Jenkins 53.3
Davis 40.8 (106th of 121)
Edge:
Phillips 80.1 (17th of 110)
Chubb 73.5 (33rd of 110)
Van Ginkel 73.3
Ingram 66.4 (45th of 110)
Ogbah 53.3 (91st of 110)
Tua: 89.5 (1st of 39)
Thompson 71.4
Bridgewater 70.8
WR:
Hill 92.1 (1st of 110)
Waddle 83.6 (5th of 110)
Cracraft 66.9
C.Wilson 62.9
Sherfield 62.2 (74th of 110)
HB:
Wilson 68.1 (35th of 59) (includes SF games)
Mostert 65.7 (38th of 59)
FB:
Ingold 52.5 (7th of 9)
TE:
Gesicki 63.2 (22nd of 69)
Long 60.7
Smythe 53.8 (55th of 69)
C:
Williams 76.9 (4th of 37)
G:
Hunt 77.1 (9th of 79)
Jones 55.9
Eichenberg 44.9 (72nd of 79)
T:
Armstead 78.2 (13th of 79)
Shell 59.9 (59th of 79)
Jackson 56.8
Little 28.0 (79th of 79)
CB:
Kohou 73.1 (21st of 110)
Needham 63.7 (52nd of 110)
Howard 49.8 (91st of 110)
Iggy 48.2 (96th of 110)
Crossen 37.5
Campbell 34.7
S:
Holland 68.7 (31st of 84)
McKinley 68.1
Fejedelem 64.9
B.Jones 61.1 (55 of 84)
Rowe 46.1 (80th of 84)
Bethel 54.0
LB:
Riley 78.3 (9th of 79)
Baker 70.7 (18th of 79)
Roberts 55.0 (60th of 80)
Equavoen 43.2
Tindall 43.0
DI:
Sieler 76.2 (12th of 121)
Wilkins 72.5 (22nd of 121)
Jenkins 53.3
Davis 40.8 (106th of 121)
Edge:
Phillips 80.1 (17th of 110)
Chubb 73.5 (33rd of 110)
Van Ginkel 73.3
Ingram 66.4 (45th of 110)
Ogbah 53.3 (91st of 110)