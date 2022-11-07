 Post week 9 PFF grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post week 9 PFF grades

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,232
Reaction score
8,874
QB:
Tua: 89.5 (1st of 39)
Thompson 71.4
Bridgewater 70.8

WR:
Hill 92.1 (1st of 110)
Waddle 83.6 (5th of 110)
Cracraft 66.9
C.Wilson 62.9
Sherfield 62.2 (74th of 110)

HB:
Wilson 68.1 (35th of 59) (includes SF games)
Mostert 65.7 (38th of 59)

FB:
Ingold 52.5 (7th of 9)

TE:
Gesicki 63.2 (22nd of 69)
Long 60.7
Smythe 53.8 (55th of 69)

C:
Williams 76.9 (4th of 37)

G:
Hunt 77.1 (9th of 79)
Jones 55.9
Eichenberg 44.9 (72nd of 79)

T:
Armstead 78.2 (13th of 79)
Shell 59.9 (59th of 79)
Jackson 56.8
Little 28.0 (79th of 79)

CB:
Kohou 73.1 (21st of 110)
Needham 63.7 (52nd of 110)
Howard 49.8 (91st of 110)
Iggy 48.2 (96th of 110)
Crossen 37.5
Campbell 34.7

S:
Holland 68.7 (31st of 84)
McKinley 68.1
Fejedelem 64.9
B.Jones 61.1 (55 of 84)
Rowe 46.1 (80th of 84)
Bethel 54.0

LB:
Riley 78.3 (9th of 79)
Baker 70.7 (18th of 79)
Roberts 55.0 (60th of 80)
Equavoen 43.2
Tindall 43.0

DI:
Sieler 76.2 (12th of 121)
Wilkins 72.5 (22nd of 121)
Jenkins 53.3
Davis 40.8 (106th of 121)

Edge:
Phillips 80.1 (17th of 110)
Chubb 73.5 (33rd of 110)
Van Ginkel 73.3
Ingram 66.4 (45th of 110)
Ogbah 53.3 (91st of 110)
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
242
Reaction score
297
I feel like Philips is really rounding into form and williams has been a happy surprise.
 
D

Duss

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 5, 2005
Messages
4,110
Reaction score
1,132
Age
42
Location
mtl
Phillips has been a steady force but not finishing
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,016
Reaction score
14,256
Tua and Tyreek = TnT

Hoping Howard’s issue is he is playing with and injury (groin) that is hampering his play in the short term and he hasn’t fallen off the proverbial cliff.

Kohou, what a find. He’s doing what I was hoping Trill Williams would be doing this year.

Chubb?
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,929
Reaction score
28,597
Age
69
Location
Miami
The loss of Byron Jones so far in the season and the subpar season Howard has had up to this point has had a big impact on the defense. Also losing Needham and Brandon Jones for the season has hurt the overall play in the secondary.

Kohou has proved to be a great pickup as an undrafted free agent. Yet when he is the highest rated player in the entire secondary after 9 games, that says a lot about the much higher paid players in the secondary who just aren’t playing as well this year.

Even Holland has been inconsistent this year but that may be because he is trying to make up for the players who haven’t been having a good season so far.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom