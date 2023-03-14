Post Your Surprise Pick at #51

Whose a player that you think could be a surprise pick at #51?



Im going with Jordan Battle, the safety from Alabama. We know Vic Fangio uses three safeties a lot and I don't think Rowe will be back. Also, Battle is a ball hawk and the type of addition that could help push this secondary to the top of the NFL.



He also has ties to Sam Madison, if that's worth anything.



If you're going to be strong in one area, the secondary is a great place to start.