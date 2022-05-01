Posting Guidelines I Learned from my dog

Focus on #'s 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8Translations for the primitives among us:2) "Barkless" means you spend more time listening than yapping. - Shut up and listen to me - LOL5) Time spent napping in the sun is well spent. - "Take five", you are getting "wound around the axle"6) "Independent" means doing your own thing and doing it well. It's not what you say, it's the way that you say it.7) You might have to climb a fence to get where you need to go. - Getting there is half the fun.8) If silence is golden, yodels are priceless. - When you post something dumb, it's hard to take it back, or so I've been told - LOLDo