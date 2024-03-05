 Potential Comp Picks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Potential Comp Picks

It would be shooting one's self in the foot to lose multiple highend free agents and then blow the comp formula.

Normally I would be nervous the team would fear-sign some players upfront to fill in the holes instead of waiting later into the offseason. Since we really don't have any money to spend anyway, we should be pretty safe in just staying the course and getting some picks next year.
 
Losing two of the top players on the team for a possible 3rd and 4th round pick is severely disappointing but unfortunately with the cap in the NFL, that’s the way things work.

They will be lucky to find a player in the 3rd or 4th rounds who will be anything more than a special team player but we can always hope they get lucky with at least one of those picks.
 
1972forever said:
Agree that the compensation will not replace the specific leaving players but we could still find other very useful players in those spots.

Running backs, slot corners, second tightends, middle linebackers, etc.. can be found there along with typical devlopment or recently injured players in more premium positions. That gives some flexibility to at least focus in free agency or the top of the draft to find their true replacements. These picks can also be traded away now which makes them a little more useful too.

But yes, in comparison, the picks themselves do not hold up compared to the player lost.
 
