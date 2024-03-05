Potential Comp Picks

dolfan91
CK explains it all here.
Agree that the compensation will not replace the specific leaving players but we could still find other very useful players in those spots.Losing two of the top players on the team for a possible 3rd and 4th round pick is severely disappointing but unfortunately with the cap in the NFL, that’s the way things work.
They will be lucky to find a player in the 3rd or 4th rounds who will be anything more than a special team player but we can always hope they get lucky with at least one of those picks.