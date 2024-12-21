Potential GM candidates from Teams with toughness

Identifying potential candidates for General Manager (GM) positions within NFL teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles involves examining current executives who have demonstrated the skills and experience necessary for such roles. Here are some individuals associated with these teams who might be considered for GM positions in the future:



Pittsburgh Steelers:



• Andy Weidl: Serving as the Steelers’ Assistant General Manager, Weidl has a strong background in scouting and personnel, with previous experience at the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.



Baltimore Ravens:



• Joe Hortiz: As the Ravens’ Director of Player Personnel, Hortiz has been instrumental in the team’s drafting success and has been considered for GM positions in the past.



Buffalo Bills:



• Brian Gaine: The Bills’ Assistant General Manager, Gaine has previous GM experience with the Houston Texans and has been mentioned as a candidate for GM roles, including the New York Jets.



• Terrance Gray: Serving as the Bills’ Vice President of Player Personnel, Gray has been with the organization since 2017 and has been interviewed for GM positions, such as with the Las Vegas Raiders.



Kansas City Chiefs:



• Mike Borgonzi: Currently the Chiefs’ Assistant General Manager, Borgonzi has been with the organization since 2009 and has been identified as a strong GM candidate due to his role in building the Chiefs’ successful roster.



Detroit Lions:



• Ray Agnew: Serving as the Lions’ Assistant General Manager, Agnew has been part of the team’s recent turnaround and is considered a potential GM candidate.



• John Dorsey: A Senior Personnel Executive with the Lions, Dorsey has previous GM experience with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, bringing a wealth of experience to any potential GM consideration.



Philadelphia Eagles:



• Alec Halaby: Serving as the Eagles’ Assistant General Manager, Halaby has been with the organization since 2007, focusing on analytics and football operations, and is considered a rising candidate for GM positions.



• Brandon Hunt: The Eagles’ Director of Scouting, Hunt has a strong scouting background with previous experience at the Pittsburgh Steelers and is viewed as a potential GM candidate.



These guys would all probably prioritize toughnesss and discipline and accountability and the trenches