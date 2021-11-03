 Potential GM-Head Coaching Combos for 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Potential GM-Head Coaching Combos for 2022

Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,597
Reaction score
3,368
Location
Bismarck, ND
The idea of bringing in a GM and a head coach as a pair has always intrigued me, so I did a bit of research into who may be possible

GM- Louis Riddick
HC- Doug Pederson

Riddick was the Director of Player Personnel for Philadelphia in 2010 and Pederson was an offensive coach on the team for awhile. Riddick has been on the scouting and executive side. Pederson, while a bit polarizing is a super bowl winning coach

GM- Joe Schoen
HC- Brian Daboll

Stealing the assistant GM from the Bills would bring a strong team to Miami

GM- Ozzie Newsome
HC- Greg Roman

I know that Newsome is semi retired, but he is still listed as an executive with them and Roman is one of the best OC's with the run in the league

GM-Brian Xanders
HC- Josh Mcdaniels

Mcdaniels was hired by Xanders in Denver and while it didn't go well, Mcdaniels is one of the best OC's in the game and Xanders gets a lot of credit for building the core of the Broncos that eventually won the superbowl

GM- Mike Borgonzi
HC- Eric Bieniemy

Borgonzi get's a lot of credit for the Chiefs drafting over the last 5 years and Bieniemy is the man in charge of one of the most dominant offenses of the last few years.

These are all I can think of for now and while none are perfect, I do feel like there are some strong options going forward if we decide to.

Toss any other ideas we have here to build on. It may be a pipe dream but the combo of Newsome and Roman is currently on the top of my list followed closely by Schoen and Daboll
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,806
Reaction score
5,183
GM-Anyone but Grier
HC-Anyone but Flores
Owner-Anyone but....oh hell,we're screwed!!!!
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
49,938
Reaction score
111,033
fastball83 said:
Why not gruden ?
I am living in France, does he did anything bad ?
If it s the case, sorry i dont know that and what he did
Click to expand...

Yea he was fired for some very disturbing E mails.

Not gonna get into the details , you can google that fastball
 
Tiger

Tiger

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 7, 2013
Messages
1,878
Reaction score
4,017
Gm: Alonzo Highsmith
HC: Shane Waldron

This is one I could see happening
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom