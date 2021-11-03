Potential GM-Head Coaching Combos for 2022

Csonked Out
The idea of bringing in a GM and a head coach as a pair has always intrigued me, so I did a bit of research into who may be possible
GM- Louis Riddick
HC- Doug Pederson
Riddick was the Director of Player Personnel for Philadelphia in 2010 and Pederson was an offensive coach on the team for awhile. Riddick has been on the scouting and executive side. Pederson, while a bit polarizing is a super bowl winning coach
GM- Joe Schoen
HC- Brian Daboll
Stealing the assistant GM from the Bills would bring a strong team to Miami
GM- Ozzie Newsome
HC- Greg Roman
I know that Newsome is semi retired, but he is still listed as an executive with them and Roman is one of the best OC's with the run in the league
GM-Brian Xanders
HC- Josh Mcdaniels
Mcdaniels was hired by Xanders in Denver and while it didn't go well, Mcdaniels is one of the best OC's in the game and Xanders gets a lot of credit for building the core of the Broncos that eventually won the superbowl
GM- Mike Borgonzi
HC- Eric Bieniemy
Borgonzi get's a lot of credit for the Chiefs drafting over the last 5 years and Bieniemy is the man in charge of one of the most dominant offenses of the last few years.
These are all I can think of for now and while none are perfect, I do feel like there are some strong options going forward if we decide to.
Toss any other ideas we have here to build on. It may be a pipe dream but the combo of Newsome and Roman is currently on the top of my list followed closely by Schoen and Daboll
