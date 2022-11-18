Potential Miami Tiebreakers for #1 Seed

This is assuming Miami wins the AFC East their potential competition for the #1 seed



With Tennessee winning vs Green Bay they've tied Miami's 7-3 record, however Miami still is the #2 seed currently thanks to a SOV tiebreaker over Tennessee . Miami SOV is 0.453 to Tennessee's paltry 0.360. Miami will most likely continue to win such a tiebreaker because Tennessee plays in the dreadful South and Miami plays in the surprising tougher East. If it comes down to common opponents tiebreaker, Miami and Tennessee share CIN, HOU, BUF, GB & LAC as common opponents.



Miami owns the H2H tiebreaker with Baltimore so all good here. However if Cincinnati wins the North Miami loses H2H tiebreaker to them. Better if Baltimore wins the North if Miami win the East as well.



Kansas City is the tricky one, they like Miami only have 2 conference losses. Their SOV is 0.463 to Miami's 0.453 but that's going to come down considerably with a weaker remaining schedule than Miami's. Shared common opponents by season's end: LAC, BUF, SF, CIN, & HOU



Just some things to watch out for. Would hate to only lose one more game the rest of the way and still playing on the road as a wildcard to start the playoffs.