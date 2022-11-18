 Potential Miami Tiebreakers for #1 Seed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Potential Miami Tiebreakers for #1 Seed

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

This is assuming Miami wins the AFC East their potential competition for the #1 seed

With Tennessee winning vs Green Bay they've tied Miami's 7-3 record, however Miami still is the #2 seed currently thanks to a SOV tiebreaker over Tennessee . Miami SOV is 0.453 to Tennessee's paltry 0.360. Miami will most likely continue to win such a tiebreaker because Tennessee plays in the dreadful South and Miami plays in the surprising tougher East. If it comes down to common opponents tiebreaker, Miami and Tennessee share CIN, HOU, BUF, GB & LAC as common opponents.

Miami owns the H2H tiebreaker with Baltimore so all good here. However if Cincinnati wins the North Miami loses H2H tiebreaker to them. Better if Baltimore wins the North if Miami win the East as well.

Kansas City is the tricky one, they like Miami only have 2 conference losses. Their SOV is 0.463 to Miami's 0.453 but that's going to come down considerably with a weaker remaining schedule than Miami's. Shared common opponents by season's end: LAC, BUF, SF, CIN, & HOU

Just some things to watch out for. Would hate to only lose one more game the rest of the way and still playing on the road as a wildcard to start the playoffs.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
This is assuming Miami wins the AFC East their potential competition for the #1 seed

With Tennessee winning vs Green Bay they've tied Miami's 7-3 record, however Miami still is the #2 seed currently thanks to a SOV tiebreaker over Tennessee . Miami SOV is 0.453 to Tennessee's paltry 0.360. Miami will most likely continue to win such a tiebreaker because Tennessee plays in the dreadful South and Miami plays in the surprising tougher East. If it comes down to common opponents tiebreaker, Miami and Tennessee share CIN, HOU, BUF, GB & LAC as common opponents.

Miami owns the H2H tiebreaker with Baltimore so all good here. However if Cincinnati wins the North Miami loses H2H tiebreaker to them. Better if Baltimore wins the North if Miami win the East as well.

Kansas City is the tricky one, they like Miami only have 2 conference losses. Their SOV is 0.463 to Miami's 0.453 but that's going to come down considerably with a weaker remaining schedule than Miami's. Shared common opponents by season's end: LAC, BUF, SF, CIN, & HOU

Just some things to watch out for. Would hate to only lose one more game the rest of the way and still playing on the road as a wildcard to start the playoffs.
if we only lose one more game then we'll take the east which would give us a game at home at least IIRC
 
Danny said:
if we only lose one more game then we'll take the east which would give us a game at home at least IIRC
Worst case scenario is finishing say 13-4 with Buffalo with the only loss to Buffalo losing the tiebreaker for the division and opening the playoffs on the road
 
Im so excited to be talking about playoffs again 🙏 thank you Jesus!
Jim Mora Playoffs GIF
 
The SOS's are constantly fluctuating from week to week based on the outcomes of the games. What one team's SOS is this week won't be the same by the end of the season. We have a long way to go. It's basically a snapshot of what would happen if the season were to end this week. No telling where it will be at the end of the season. We would have to have the exact same opponents as another team from here on out to gauge where we really stand against them. Just keep winning is what we need to do, the rest will sort itself out...
 
13marino13 said:
The SOS's are constantly fluctuating from week to week based on the outcomes of the games. What one team's SOS is this week won't be the same by the end of the season. We have a long way to go. It's basically a snapshot of what would happen if the season were to end this week. No telling where it will be at the end of the season. We would have to have the exact same opponents as another team from here on out to gauge where we really stand against them. Just keep winning is what we need to do, the rest will sort itself out...
It's not really SOS that's the concern it's SOV which you can more easily forecast. Houston and Jacksonville will bring down Tennessee's SOV considerably it's already pathetic now lol, However I don't think it's going to come down to that at season's end, it'll most likely be conference record or common opponents tiebreaker by season's end.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
It's not really SOS that's the concern it's SOV which you can more easily forecast. Houston and Jacksonville will bring down Tennessee's SOV considerably it's already pathetic now lol, However I don't think it's going to come down to that at season's end, it'll most likely be conference record or common opponents tiebreaker by season's end.
Yes, it can more easily be predicted moving forward, but still not an exacting science at this point. No one saw the Jets beating the Bills, 99% of people would have assumed that would be a Buff win, myself included. Any given Sunday they say. I don't think it will come down to that either. I get what you're saying, but it's still way too early to predict. It's a fun exercise... :shrug:
 
