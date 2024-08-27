Potential New Wrinkle for McDaniel's Offense?

mandal24
Genesis
Do with this info as you wish but I found this intriguing.. Perhaps nothing, but with so much insane talent and speed at the RB position, plus our lack of depth at WR, I wonder if we see more of our RBs playing WR
Maybe Wright gets more snaps as RB and Achane more as WR?
I seem to recall our RBs and even Ingold lined up as receivers in the past but approaching 50% seems like a lot, no?
