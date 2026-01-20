Potential Packers Free Agents

Ozfin
Any one what any of these in Miami?
Well , if it keeps him from coming off the field on every other play like a waddle, bobble away. I was laughing while typing this because I was thinking about Waddle doing the "Waddle" while wearing a guardian cap. LolDoubs is a good WR, but that guardian cap he wears looks comical. He’s a small guy and it makes him look like a bobble head doll running around.
He isn't that small he's 6'2"bigger than any of our WR's, but yeah for some reason. He looks 5'10". Maybe is that big helmet cover .. but hey if that helps him not miss games due to concussion so be it.Doubs is a good WR, but that guardian cap he wears looks comical. He’s a small guy and it makes him look like a bobble head doll running around.
I think JES is going to tread lightly when it comes to free agency. He may pick a couple of those players up if he feels that there are ones to build around, but he did say that free agency is dangerous waters, and that he doesn't think it is in that team's best interest to have a bunch of mercenaries. Also that the team's lifeblood is found in the draft and developed homegrown.
I think it's a positive if they bring any of them, because like you said they should know better than anyone, and they wouldn't be shooting from the hip hoping they are a fit for their culture and standards.Don't disagree, but we don't know the definition of "bunch." every team signs FA every year. It's not the number - it's the quality for the price. Fortunately, IMO, Sully will sign no big money names. As far as Pack FAs, Hafley knows them well. Upgrades at some positions shouldn't be difficult
