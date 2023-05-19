Potential Vet Minimum Signings

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 12,207
- Reaction score
- 17,883
- Age
- 53
- Location
- North Port, FL
So...I'm of the belief that the Dolphins will acquire one/both of Dalvin Cook and Cam Fleming on or after 6/1.
I fully believe Cook has two years left in him after the surgical repair he had on his shoulder, and Cam Fleming would solidify the RT position. A line of Armstead/Wynn/Williams/Hunt/Fleming with depth pieces makes me all tingly.
But what if that doesn't happen? I imagine most of you are aware that there are still a ****-ton of Free Agents out there. Running backs, DTs, EDGEs...just sitting there. These vets are just waiting for a decent paycheck to join a winning team...and they've been doing it for a few years now.
Remember....Ndamukong Suh went to 3 different Super Bowls in 5 years doing this sort of thing (with 3 different teams)...and got himself a ring. Odell Beckham (and DeSean Jackson!) did it the year before that.
So who's still out there? Who are the free agents just chillin'....waiting for someone to call them with the right opportunity?
Here are a few of the players I would like Miami to at least LOOK at.:
Frank Clark - You know what Frank Clark does? He shows the *** up in the playoffs. I'm...I'm not entirely sure why he doesn't produce in the regular season like he does in the playoffs. Maybe he's easily distracted. Whatever. He shows up when it counts.
Melvin Ingram - My man-crush on Melvin Ingram is not a secret. The dude probably won a game single-handedly last year.
Leonard Fournette - Quick, who's oldest out of this group: Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Cordarelle Patterson or Leonard Fournette? Leonard Fournette is the youngest. And has fewer career carries than anyone except Patterson. I don't understand Fournette. I had him as a generational talent. He seems to be a generational talent when he really WANTS to be one...for the amount of time he can stay away from donuts.. I'd throw a contract at him to see what happens in camp, if he's interested.
Justin Houston - Justin Houston is still a free agent. Why is Justin Houston still a free agent? I don't understand. I don't care if the guy is 40. He produces every year.
There are several more. Please chime in.
I fully believe Cook has two years left in him after the surgical repair he had on his shoulder, and Cam Fleming would solidify the RT position. A line of Armstead/Wynn/Williams/Hunt/Fleming with depth pieces makes me all tingly.
But what if that doesn't happen? I imagine most of you are aware that there are still a ****-ton of Free Agents out there. Running backs, DTs, EDGEs...just sitting there. These vets are just waiting for a decent paycheck to join a winning team...and they've been doing it for a few years now.
Remember....Ndamukong Suh went to 3 different Super Bowls in 5 years doing this sort of thing (with 3 different teams)...and got himself a ring. Odell Beckham (and DeSean Jackson!) did it the year before that.
So who's still out there? Who are the free agents just chillin'....waiting for someone to call them with the right opportunity?
Here are a few of the players I would like Miami to at least LOOK at.:
Frank Clark - You know what Frank Clark does? He shows the *** up in the playoffs. I'm...I'm not entirely sure why he doesn't produce in the regular season like he does in the playoffs. Maybe he's easily distracted. Whatever. He shows up when it counts.
Melvin Ingram - My man-crush on Melvin Ingram is not a secret. The dude probably won a game single-handedly last year.
Leonard Fournette - Quick, who's oldest out of this group: Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, Cordarelle Patterson or Leonard Fournette? Leonard Fournette is the youngest. And has fewer career carries than anyone except Patterson. I don't understand Fournette. I had him as a generational talent. He seems to be a generational talent when he really WANTS to be one...for the amount of time he can stay away from donuts.. I'd throw a contract at him to see what happens in camp, if he's interested.
Justin Houston - Justin Houston is still a free agent. Why is Justin Houston still a free agent? I don't understand. I don't care if the guy is 40. He produces every year.
There are several more. Please chime in.