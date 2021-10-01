 Pouncey helping with O Line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pouncey helping with O Line

John813

John813

Hell, he's probably the best lineman on the field right now.
 
Z

zucca

Yea, doesn't bode well for that OL coach. I'm sure Flores would fire him in anybody was available. But not for nothing, it's Flores own fault. He picked this guy.
 
Manning

Manning

Lol the Oline coach isn’t doing his job so they have to bring someone in to help him? This stuff can’t be made up. That’s what these idiots get for hiring a rookie coach to coach up a bunch of rookies. Is this regime really better than Gase/Tbum?
 
1

1972forever

zucca said:
Yea, doesn't bode well for that OL coach. I'm sure Flores would fire him in anybody was available. But not for nothing, it's Flores own fault. He picked this guy.
Don’t forget, this guy was the 4th OL coach hired by Flores in less than 2 years. Between the 4OC’s and 4 OL coaches, it’s pretty obvious Flores isn’t successful when it comes to hiring offensive coaches.
 
