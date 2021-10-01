Pouncey helping with O Line

Fin-Loco
I'm glad that Flores asked him to help.
Probably coaching them on techniqueIn what role? Guy is only 32
His hip broke when he bent down to pickup a football.Hell, he's probably the best lineman on the field right now.
Don’t forget, this guy was the 4th OL coach hired by Flores in less than 2 years. Between the 4OC’s and 4 OL coaches, it’s pretty obvious Flores isn’t successful when it comes to hiring offensive coaches.Yea, doesn't bode well for that OL coach. I'm sure Flores would fire him in anybody was available. But not for nothing, it's Flores own fault. He picked this guy.