Pouncey To Retire A Dolphin

Congratulations on a great career. Pouncey was the guy I was hoping Miami would draft, the year he was drafted. During his 1st season, playing against the Bills, in Miami, was the game he made a play blocking, a DE or Edge rusher, after having blocked his man. He came from his center position to take on the rusher. Allowing for the play to be made. Fantastic awareness and movement skills, were on display. That's when I sensed, Miami had a good one on their hands.



Thanks Mike, for some good memories.