Pouncey To Retire A Dolphin

Mike Pouncey to Sign 1 Day Contract and Retire as a Miami Dolphin - Miami Dolphins
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey will sign a 1-day contract this week with the Dolphins and officially announce his retirement. Pouncey was a 1st round draft pick of Miami in 2011 and played for Miami between 2011-2017 before playing a...
dolphinstalk.com