 Pouncey To Retire A Dolphin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pouncey To Retire A Dolphin

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
22,883
Reaction score
71,029
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
18,135
Reaction score
37,907
Location
New Jersey
Congratulations on a great career. Pouncey was the guy I was hoping Miami would draft, the year he was drafted. During his 1st season, playing against the Bills, in Miami, was the game he made a play blocking, a DE or Edge rusher, after having blocked his man. He came from his center position to take on the rusher. Allowing for the play to be made. Fantastic awareness and movement skills, were on display. That's when I sensed, Miami had a good one on their hands.

Thanks Mike, for some good memories.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
21,509
Reaction score
18,608
Location
NE, Indiana
Right on. Maybe he wants to come help out at training camp or something.

Wish Wake would do this one day. Throw him up on the ring!
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,843
Reaction score
8,772
Location
UK
I’d trick him.
Sign him to the contract and make it one season rather than one day.
He’d still make our starting OL
 
