POV your n Tua injury and social media/sports talk

1. Tua got cleared by independent doctors on Sunday the dolphins don’t have their own docs they are 3rd party sent by nfl. Should they have kept him out of the Buffalo until they a second opinion yes. And he did get seen on Monday and was found he didn’t have a concussion.



2 he was questionable with a back injury. The jury report did not say HEAD injury if he did have one it would have been on the injury report. How many players in the NFL are questionable every week and still play prov 50% or more. I think line backers safety’s and running backs should be off every other week just to prevent head injury’s because they are most prone



3. Tua is barely bigger than me That DL literally grabbed him and slammed him as hard as he could way harder then when he got pushed to the ground if that were kyler murry getting slammed like that he would have been out too.



4. It’s a violent sport and that kind of injury could have happened to anyone any second in any game middle school, high school, college or the NFL don’t matter they are all at serious risk at any moment



5. Let’s say they benched him last night and then let him play next week against the jets and the same exact thing happens would there still be out rage for them playing him?



Also justin Herbert played with fractured ribs and no one is saying anything about it to this severity. Let’s say last week when he played with fractured ribs that he got hit so hard his ribs broke and punctured his lungs or any other organ social media and sports talks would have lost their damn minds just like they are now about Tua