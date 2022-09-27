 Power Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Power Rankings

I know most of you hate these, myself included but I had to share this as I came across it reading other articles

nypost.com

NFL Power Rankings for Week 4: Dolphins upset causes shakeup at top

Eight teams that missed the playoffs last season have won at least two of their first three games: The Ravens, Bears, Browns, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Broncos and Giants. Nearly half of the leag…
nypost.com nypost.com

1664275686687.png
 
Settle now...easy. I'd take top 10 to be frank.
 
Thanks for posting. Was wondering how these were going to look after beating the Bills.
 
Do i believe we’re the best team in the nfl absolutely not. But it’s gonna be a fun week.
 
You could argue the eagles are our equals at this point, but who else is playing as good as us in ALL 3 PHASES

Also to consider, the competition up to this point, not like we've had the luxury of playing the likes of the commanders, vikings, lions
 
For reference a while back I played with the espn power rankings to see where the dolphins were ranked through the years. The last time the dolphins were #1 in espn was 2003, Ricky’s first year
 
mrhankey81701 said:
For reference a while back I played with the espn power rankings to see where the dolphins were ranked through the years. The last time the dolphins were #1 in espn was 2003, Ricky’s first year
Click to expand...
Ricky was traded to Miami in 2002. I'd imagine Miami was #1 after beating the Broncos that year... Only to be rewarded with Ray Mucas.
 
I'm the same. It's because the team hasn't blown anybody out yet. Great wins but the last 2 games have been off the charts when it comes to comebacks and getting owned in stats yet still win.
 
