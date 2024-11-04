 Poyer needs to be released IMMEDIATELY | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poyer needs to be released IMMEDIATELY

That's not acceptable. It's not like the rules changed yesterday. Everyone knows the deal with flags on receivers, flags on QBs.
 
Holland might not be having his best year, but his absence in the 2nd half of these last two games has been impactful. Defence can't get off the field without giving up a td or fg. Two games and have given up 8 scores on 9 second half possesions.
 
E30M3 said:
As goes life in the NFL, the Seahawks were flagged for a late-game “roughing” penalty that was pretty much identical to Poyer’s hit but they decided to pick up the flag.

That’s always the overly-frustrating thing about watching NFL games. You watch 14, 15, 16 games in a week and the same play is ruled differently from game to game.

The subjectivity factor in this game is stronger and more influential than the chosen one.
 
Michael Scott said:
I’d have cut him a few weeks into the season tbh.

Bills fans warned us that he was washed like two years ago. They were right.
Grier and McDaniel have an obsession with big names who can never longer play. Look at our slot receiver we went out and got because he was good a decade ago, he would prefer partying at lsu games then playing football but of
Course McDaniel fanboys all
Over him
 
