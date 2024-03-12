 Poyer to Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poyer to Miami

phishfan4life said:
People screaming for a physical defense will get their wish this coming year....I love it!
Bridgeburner said:
He's slow and oft injured now given his physical play style. He may be able to play a few games, but counting on him is a mistake. If it's as a backup, it's fine.
It's the noticable thing with these signings. They are all good tacklers, something the Dolphins defence has been terrible at for years. Just go watch the Ravens v Chiefs championship game and watch how many missed tackles there were. It was the thing that really stood out in my mind just how good both defences tackled.
 
