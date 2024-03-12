Poyer to Miami

Danny
He's slow and oft injured now given his physical play style. He may be able to play a few games, but counting on him is a mistake. If it's as a backup, it's fine.WOW... I know he was a stud, is he washed or does he have a good year left?
People screaming for a physical defense will get their wish this coming year....I love it!
It's the noticable thing with these signings. They are all good tacklers, something the Dolphins defence has been terrible at for years. Just go watch the Ravens v Chiefs championship game and watch how many missed tackles there were. It was the thing that really stood out in my mind just how good both defences tackled.He's slow and oft injured now given his physical play style. He may be able to play a few games, but counting on him is a mistake. If it's as a backup, it's fine.